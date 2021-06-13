Police reports

• Property valued at $6,080 — including a vehicle and three guns — have been reported stolen from an incident in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

The crime occurred Wednesday in a parking lot at 203 N. South St., the address for Pioneer Printing, where an unsecured maroon 2007 Mercury Mariner SUV owned by Marvin D. Cook of Jonesville and bearing tag number TEA5053 was taken. It contained a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun and Taurus .22-caliber semi-automatic, both black in color; a stainless-steel Charter .38 Special revolver; a Milwaukee 18-volt skill saw; and a black cell phone.

• An unknown suspect shot into the air around 1 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 1100 block of Granite Road.

• Money, miscellaneous debit and credit cards, a PNC Bank checkbook, two driver’s licenses and a $200 pair of gray prescription sunglasses were stolen on June 5 during a vehicular break-in at Westwood Park on Galax Trail, where a window of a 2021 Subaru Ascent was broken to gain entry.

Two wallets and purses with a combined value of $525, including Kate Spade products, were taken which contained the other items, with the victims of the crime identified as Amanda Jones Barnard of Charlotte Court in Mount Airy and Samantha Lynn Goff of Asheville.

• Steven Edward Flinchum Jr., 45, of Carrollwood Mobile Home Park in Cana, Virginia, was charged with driving while license revoked and failing to register a vehicle with the DMV after a June 4 traffic stop on East Pine Street near Luther Ridge Lane for an alleged registration violation.

Flinchum also was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued in Stokes County last August. He was jailed under a $500 secured bond and slated for an Aug. 6 appearance in Surry District Court.

• A larceny was discovered on June 4 at Mount Airy Pediatric Dentistry on Rawley Avenue, where wooden benches and hanging baskets containing flowers, valued at $95 altogether, were taken.

• A black 2001 Toyota Corolla, tag number JEB7790, was discovered stolen on June 3 from a parking lot at Northern Regional Hospital. The car, owned by Martha Donna Crockett of Foxtrot Lane, had been left unlocked with the keys inside. It is valued at $1,500.

• Police were told on June 3 that a break-in had occurred at the apartment of Tami Lynn Andrews in the 800 block of South Main Street, where a tempered glass panel was broken to gain entry. Nothing was listed as missing, with the damage put at $100.

• Clarence Ray Flippin Jr., 60, of 1834 Pine Ridge Road, was jailed without bond on the night of June 2 on charges of assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female. Flippin was arrested in the Mount Airy Elks Lodge parking lot after an investigation of a domestic disturbance there in which he allegedly grabbed Penny Gardner Flippin by the neck and pointed a handgun at her.

The case is set for the June 28 District Court session.

• Melinda Nikole Callahan, 30, of 289 Badgett Ave., was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked on May 28 after being encountered by police on Carter Street near Woltz Street in reference to a traffic crash investigation.

Callahan is facing a July 19 appearance in Surry District Court.

• On May 27, police learned of a case involving the obtaining of property by false pretense at Golf Cart Outlet on North Andy Griffith Parkway, in which an unknown suspect presented a forged driver’s license in order to obtain a loan to buy a golf cart valued at $12,351 earlier this year.

It is listed as a four-seat 2021 Club Car Onward model, black in color. The victims of the crime include Sheffield Financial in Winston-Salem and Jacob Douglas Baker, a Savannah, Georgia, resident.

• Erica Penn Blanton, 37, of Statesville, was served with an outstanding criminal summons on a charge of trespass of real property on May 26 after police encountered her at 600 W. Independence Blvd. during a suspicious-person investigation.

That led to the discovery of the active summons that had been initiated in October 2019 with Shasta Brown of South Main Street as the complainant. Blanton was scheduled to be in District Court Friday.