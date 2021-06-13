Surry County fair to return in September

June 13, 2021
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Powers and Thomas Midway Entertainment will provide attractions such as rides and games for the upcoming Surry County Agricultural Fair as it has in recent years.

After a year of no Ferris wheel or other rides, cotton candy, games and family fun overall, the Surry County Agricultural Fair will return in September after being barred from the midway in 2020 by COVID-19.

Doug Joyner, the president of Veterans Memorial Park where the event is held, confirmed Thursday that the fair is “a go” for 2021, representing another step toward normalcy after a long period plagued by cancellations of large public gatherings.

That included the county fair, which would have marked its 73rd year of operation in 2020 had the coronavirus not prompted organizers to shelve the event due to pandemic-related health restrictions in the hopes it would resume this year.

Those wishes have been granted with plans now under way for the 2021 Surry County Agricultural Fair on Sept. 11-18, a Saturday to Saturday schedule.

Joyner indicated that participants in the fair long hosted by the park on West Lebanon Street in Mount Airy seem anxious to pick up where they left off after the one-year hiatus.

“They’re interested in coming back,” he said.

That includes Powers and Thomas Midway Entertainment, a Wilmington-based company that has provided attractions including rides and games at the Surry fair during a four-year span. It did so from 2016 to 2019 until last year’s cancellation.

It was triggered by an announcement last July that the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh would be scrapped in 2020 for the first time since World War II. Officials of county fairs such as the one in Surry then resigned themselves to the same fate.

The upcoming Surry County event in September is sandwiched between other fairs on the Powers and Thomas Midway Entertainment schedule in Stoneboro, Pennsylvania, and Salisbury. The company is said to be strictly abiding by newly updated CDC guidelines for sanitizing and social distancing.

Joyner says wrestling is planned as another attraction this year at the fair, but additional entertainment such as live music has not been lined up at this time.

The Veterans Memorial Park president is optimistic that its traditional agricultural component including livestock judging can again become a big part of the county fair, with organizers to work toward that this year.

More details about the event are expected to be announced in the coming months.

“We hope people will come out and support it,” Joyner said.



