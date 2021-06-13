SCC offers 2 new ways to become teacher

Surry Community College is offering two new pathways for individuals wanting to become teachers. Students can choose from an Associate in Arts or an Associate in Science with a Teacher Preparation Pathway.

The pathways are available to all students including high school juniors and seniors who are taking tuition-free, Career & College Promise classes. Both pathways provide up to 50 credit hours leading to an Associate in Arts or an Associate in Science degree in Teacher Preparation.

“The goal of these pathways is to streamline the process for students starting their education here at Surry Community College then transferring on to become the next generation of educators,” said Dr. Cory Stewart, SCC social sciences division chair.

Kayla Norman, lead education instructor, was hired last year to help start the new program.

“In addition to our thriving early childhood education programs, we are excited to offer this opportunity to expand our program to better serve our future K-12 educators,” Norman said. “This program will allow students to complete education courses they will need for K-12 licensure while attending Surry Community College, which we know is a great value and overall experience for students.”

The Associate in Arts Teacher Preparation degree is designed for students interested in transferring to a four-year institution to pursue a bachelor’s in arts education. The degree is appropriate for students who would like to become K-12 teachers specializing in art, language arts/English, history, music, physical education, social studies, and world languages.

The Associates in Science Teacher Preparation degree is designed for students interested in transferring to a four-year institution to purse a bachelor’s in STEM education — science, technology, engineering or math. This degree is appropriate for students who would like to become K-12 teachers specializing in those fields.

The Comprehensive Articulation Agreement and the Independent Comprehensive Articulation Agreement enables North Carolina community college graduates of two-year associate in arts or associate in science programs who are admitted to constituent institutions of The University of North Carolina and to Signatory Institutions of North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities to transfer with junior status.

For more information on the teacher preparation pathways, contact Kayla Norman, lead education instructor, at 336-386-3351 or normanks@surry.edu.

Registration for fall classes at SCC is taking place. For help with college application, class registration or financial aid, contact Student Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu.