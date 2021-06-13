Arts Alive! kicks off with fun for all

Jaydon Hayes pauses a moment from his work for a photo.
Claire Youell, age 7, smiles after finding out that she is the 2021 Arts Alive t-shirt contest winner.
Livia Livengood works with Arts Alive students to make learning Spanish a fun activity for them.
Arts Alive youth show off their t-shirts while changing classes.
A few Arts Alive students having fun.
More than 60 volunteers and participants enjoyed the first week of the Surry Arts Council’s 42nd annual Arts Alive with the theme Fiesta! last week.
Volunteers for week one, for 3- to 5-year-olds, included Peyton Alexandria, Erik Chelgren, Emma Chelgren, Matthew Chelgren, Cassidy Mills, McKinley Gwyn, Mattie Noonkester, Luca Livengood, Izabela Purcaro, and Anne Rachel Sheppard.
The young participants enjoyed daily visual arts with Madeline Matanick, a stage experience with Shelby Coleman, and a song and Spanish vocabulary session with Livia Livengood. Surry Arts Council staffing assistants included Melissa Mendoza and Maria Chilton.
Students will perform the Arts Alive version of the Hispanic Folk Tale “Half Chicken” including Spanish songs and vocabulary. The Arts Alive instructors were Shelby Coleman, Surry Arts Council artistic, dance, and education director, who worked with the children each day on the stage of the Andy Griffith Playhouse teaching them the story and movement for their performance; Madeline Matanick, Surry Arts Council artistic and visual arts director who worked daily with students in the Surry Arts Council Art Studio working on craft projects that supported the theme. These projects including maracas, hats, pinatas and paintings.
Livia Livengood, Spanish teacher at Mount Airy High School, hosted a daily class in the Surry Arts Council Dance Studio. Her students enjoyed songs and vocabulary.
The annual Arts Alive tee shirt design contest was won by Claire Youell, age 7. Students, volunteers and staff will wear the t-shirts in the Arts Alive! parade and at the final performance during the Arts Alive Festival.
The second week of Arts Alive for 6-to 11-year-old participants will be held Monday through Thursday, June 14-17. Arts Alive will be celebrated on Thursday evening with a parade down Main Street at 5 p.m., activities at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, and food provided by the Dairy Center. Participants from both weeks will perform “Half Chicken” on stage at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. For more information on Arts Alive or to register for other summer camps, visit www.surryarts.org or email michelle@surryarts.org.