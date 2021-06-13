Juneteenth celebration planned downtown

After a tumultuous 2020 when COVID-19 disrupted both classroom instruction and graduation exercises, hundreds of seniors returned to normalcy in recent days through ceremonies celebrating both their academic achievements and overcoming the pandemic.

Yet the coronavirus loomed over the proceedings held at various campuses across Surry County, as was the case Saturday morning during Mount Airy High School’s commencement program.

“Wow, what a year it has been,” Valedictorian Brooke Lankford told a large crowd assembled on the school’s football field, saying COVID-19 had provided an educational experience in itself.

“I learned that staying positive can make all the difference.”

Such comments were echoed at other commencement programs all around the county — collectively recognizing the fact that it has been a year like no other, but the human spirit triumphed over adversity once again.

MOUNT AIRY HIGH SCHOOL

Diplomas were awarded to 135 MAHS seniors Saturday morning during a program that punctuated a victory arguably as big as any achieved by the Bears football team in the same venue.

Senior Class President Peyton Harmon, one of five student speakers on the program, neatly summed up events of the past year as “this most unusual time in our lives.”

He went on to say that at periods in life when everything seems to be going well, some unexpected event can occur which disrupts even the best-laid of plans.

“COVID made that pretty clear to me,” the Class of 2021 president observed, while pointing out how good things can still happen under such circumstances.

“We didn’t back down from the challenges of COVID,” Harmon said of one such result, as evidenced by the proud appearance of the graduates Saturday. “We did it!” he exclaimed.

Another speaker Tessa Stovall, the vice president of the senior class, offered a similar view:

“While this school year has been anything but ordinary, we are all glad to commemorate this special day.”

Darius Walker, Mount Airy High’s student body president, cited an added degree of pride surrounding Saturday’s milestone, involving the fact that the campus was opened to in-person learning last August.

“We were the only school in the state of North Carolina to do so,” said Walker, his remarks drawing loud applause from those assembled, including family members and friends of graduates packing the stadium bleachers.

That distinction also was acknowledged Saturday by Dr. Kim Morrison, the superintendent of Mount Airy City Schools.

“I’m so thankful to everyone who made this happen,” Morrison said during her time at the podium, specifically praising school board members who rendered the difficult decision to proceed with in-person learning.

NORTH SURRY HIGH SCHOOL

North Surry graduated 163 seniors Saturday in Charles Atkins Memorial Stadium.

Isaac Riggs, student body president, spoke to his fellow graduates about the importance of being kind. He shared experiences of missionary trips taken during his youth to Ecuador and the Dominican Republic and how the importance of being kind to one another was something he learned through these visits.

“I want us to know that the small things matter — try to have a positive impact on someone’s day,” Riggs stated.

“We as ‘regular’ people do not always have to give enormous amounts of money or perform amazing acts of generosity, but can simply be kind and do the little things — this will have the biggest impact, sometimes more than you know.”

Riggs was recognized as the salutatorian of the NSHS Class of 2021. He will be a student at Lenoir-Rhyne University in the fall.

James Jessup was the valedictorian of North Surry’s Class of 2021 and also the senior class president. In addition, he served as Student Government Association president at Surry Community College this past year.

Jessup graduated from SCC before he actually did from high school and is headed to the University of North Carolina in the fall to eventually pursue a career in law.

He spoke to his classmates about looking to the future.

In his speech, the valedictorian quoted Malcolm X: “Education is the passport to the future.”

Jessup also left classmates with a bit of his own advice, saying that “regardless of the pathway we take, we all have the potential to make a distinguished impact.”

EAST SURRY HIGH SCHOOL

Perseverance was a central theme of the East Surry graduation ceremony held inside David H. Diamont Stadium Friday evening.

“It’s hard to ignore the elephant in the room when we’re discussing our high school experience,” said Colton Allen, East Surry senior class president. For 135 graduating seniors, attending their final year of high school during a pandemic posed all new challenges on top of the traditional trials students face.

Both student speakers — Allen and Student Body President Chloe Hunter — as well as Charity Rosenhauer, who performed Riley Clemmons’ song “Keep on Hoping,” stressed the importance of never giving up when faced with seemingly impossible odds. An excerpt from Rosenhauer’s song perfectly expressed this message to those in attendance: “Lift your eyes, you’re gonna be alright. You’ve got the strength to keep on going, so keep on hoping.”

The school year began with remote learning, transitioned into alternating school days in which students learned in cohorts, then slowly but surely made its way back into a more normal environment that permitted graduation to take place.

Students were able to experience all the things one would expect to see at a graduation ceremony including the loud friends and families that filled the bleachers, the smiling, and maskless faces of students as they walked across the stage to shake hands with (or chest bump) Principal Jared Jones, as well as the cloud of silly string that filled the air after the declaration of graduation.

East Surry was also able to properly honor the two students with the highest cumulative GPAs. Jacob Michael Haywood was recognized as valedictorian and Chloe Noelle Sloop as salutatorian.

SURRY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

At Surry Central High School’s ceremony Thursday evening in Dobson, some graduates danced across the stage or fluttered flags as capes while crossing the threshold to their post-high school futures.

“It is no secret that the past three semesters have been challenging,” Principal Misti Holloway told them.

“You rose to these challenges and you have conquered them.”

This year’s senior class will disperse with 122 pursuing post-secondary education, six entering the military and 46 joining the workforce.

SURRY EARLY COLLEGE

Getting a jump on graduations this year with the first local ceremony was one of the newer educational institutions in the county, Surry Early College High School.

Marking its 2021 graduating class were 64 students who achieved that educational milestone.

This was the 11th Surry Early College High School graduation ceremony, with students earning both a high school diploma and a two-year college degree. The 64 students were honored in in a ceremony held on May 21.

Two of the class’ top students were the featured speakers, remembering their years together at the school as well as encouraging classmates to look forward to a bright future.

The senior speaker was Mason Elijah Melton and the “super” senior speaker, Paloma Garcia-Serrano.

SURRY ONLINE MAGNET SCHOOL

Surry Online Magnet School not only celebrated the milestone reached by its seniors Friday afternoon, but the fact that they represented the first-ever graduating class of a unique institution.

“You placed a mark on history,” special speaker Dr. Jill Reinhardt told the seven departing students during their commencement exercises at the Surry County Government Center in Dobson — a small group with a large achievement,

Surry Online Magnet School had offered them the option of completing a high school education via strictly online means stressing personalized learning through unique and flexible opportunities desired by students for various reasons.

They did so with “no classroom walls, no metal desks and no cafeteria,” said Reinhardt, who retired from Surry County Schools in January but had served as a key member of a development and implementation team to make the online magnet concept a reality.

Though lacking walls, the school does have a mascot, the Trailblazers, which was referred to multiple times during Friday’s commencement.

Reinhardt said the individual graduates might have begun their educational careers as Cedar Ridge Elementary School Panthers or Westfield Wildcats, but were ending as Trailblazers — signifying the uniqueness of the new online public school that was groundbreaking both locally and statewide.

The students were individuals “who took a chance on change and progress,” said the commencement speaker, who added that some thought the school could not get off the ground during a pandemic and accomplish what it has in such a short time.

The graduates also were praised Friday by their principal, Kristin Blake:

“You have trailblazed through your education and everyone who is here today is proud of your accomplishment.”

MILLENNIUM CHARTER ACADEMY

Millennium Charter Academy presented its fourth graduating class at the annual commencement ceremony on Saturday.

This year’s class is the school’s largest with 34 graduates, 80 percent of whom are going to a college or university, including an Ivy League school, with the balance heading directly into the workforce.

MCA’s commencement’s theme was “The Times We Are Given,” a reference to how the students, school and families courageously dealt with the pandemic, even with all the challenges presented, and completed a highly successful school year.

Saturday’s keynote speaker was Stan Jewell, president and CEO of Renfro Brands, a company that also dealt successfully with the times it was given when Renfro switched from sock manufacturing to mask manufacturing and literally masked Mount Airy and various other cities.

Jewell’s address offered sound advice to the graduates and all those present. He said it matters not so much where a person goes in his or her life, but how they got there.

The speaker encouraged every student to travel through life with authenticity, being true to themselves, and to have curiosity and grit and work hard in all that they do.

Unlike last year’s commencement ceremony, which was held out of doors as families watched from their cars, this year’s program took place in MCA’s upper school gymnasium.

Graduates were limited to six guests each, and all attendees were masked.