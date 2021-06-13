Northern to fly donor flag

June 13, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Northern Regional Hospital will begin flying what is known as the Donate Life Flag today, and continue flying the flag on the second Sunday of every month. The flag draws attention to the need for organ donation, and to commemorate those who have donated organs.

According to the hospital, an organ donor can save up to eight lives, and there are more than 3,000 patients waiting for a live-saving transplant in North Carolina. In 2020, Northern Regional Hospital had 79 deaths referred to Carolina Donor Services and four of these were tissue donors.

According to the Donate Life NC website, anyone from newborns to senior citizens can be an organ, eye and tissue donor. Someone who has been sick, had cancer, or has HIV or Hepatitis C may also be a donor. For more information visit donatelifenc.org.

The Donate Life Flag was first introduced in 2006. Since then, it has become a national symbol of unity, remembrance, and hope, while honoring those touched by donation and transplantation. During the past 15 years, more than 50,000 Donate Life Flags have flown across America.