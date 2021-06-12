BSA Trucking holds grand opening

June 12, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

Randy and Sandra Davis, center, shortly before cutting the ribbon on the new Dobson facility for their firm, BSA Trucking. They are flanked by town officials, family, staffers, Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce members and others from the community. (Megan Higgs | Mount Airy News)

BSA Trucking held a grand opening for its new facility in Dobson last week.

The firm, owned by Randy and Sandra Davis, is named for their three children — Blake, Scottie, and Amy, all of whom work at the company.

The couple opened the firm in 1998 with a single truck, and now they’ve grown to 31 trucks and 60 drivers, making deliveries from coast to coast.

The ribbon cutting was sponsored by the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, and included brief addresses by chamber President David Steelman, Dobson Mayor Ricky Draughn, and local minister Austin Caviness.