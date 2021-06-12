Foundation golf tournament set for Sept. 16

June 12, 2021 Mount Airy News News, Sports 0

The Surry Community College Foundation will be holding its 25th Woltz-Harold Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy. Tee times are scheduled for 8 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Each year, approximately $225,000 to $260,000 in scholarships are awarded by the foundation to students including endowed and pass-through scholarships. Money is also set aside to help students through the Student Emergency Fund. The foundation has held a golf tournament for 24 years to raise money for student scholarships, netting more than $1 million.

The tournament honors past SCC Foundation Board of Director members Pat Woltz and Bobby Harold, who personally endowed scholarships for students and volunteered annually for the golf tournament.

Tournament winners do not receive prizes. Instead, a scholarship will be awarded to a student in the name of the winning team for the 2021-2022 school year. Additional contests include both morning and afternoon golfers including Longest Drive, and Closest to the Pin.

The SCC Foundation Golf Committee is seeking golfers and sponsorships at a variety of price points. Committee members include Gary Harold, Jerry and Marion Venable, Susan Thomas, Peggy Rees, Ann Vaughn, Dr. David Shockley, Sheila Franklin, and Alice Connolly.

To register to play, visit surry.edu or contact Sheila Franklin, executive director of the Surry Community College Foundation, at 336-386-3205 or franklins@surry.edu.