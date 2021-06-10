County pulls plug on electrical contract

June 10, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Duke Energy claims territory based on 1929 agreement

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

This property in Dobson targeted for a new Surry County detention center has become a battleground of sorts between two companies vying to supply electrical service for the facility.

DOBSON — A contract awarded recently by Surry County officials for a local electrical company to provide power at a new jail in Dobson has been short-circuited by a nearly century-old agreement.

It was thought the property eyed for the detention facility — adjacent to the existing jail near the center of town — was in a unique situation regarding the service territory of two major suppliers, Duke Energy and Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corp.

That supposed “No Man’s Land” position meant county officials could have their pick between the two, leading to a split vote by the Surry Board of Commissioners in April to award the detention center electrical contract to Surry-Yadkin. Each company generally has well-defined coverage areas in the county.

But the commissioners rescinded the contract action in a 5-0 decision during another meeting on Monday night, after learning of a Duke Energy disclosure that the area in question is in its territory based on an April 1929 agreement with Dobson.

That original 60-year pact, said to give Duke — then operating as Southern Public Utilities Co. — exclusive rights as electrical service provider in the town, was renewed for another 60 years through a formal franchise agreement in 1989.

The vote on April 5 to select Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corp., which is based in Dobson, was a contentious issue among the commissioners concerning the long-range costs of the utility service.

With such decisions typically dictated by which company offers the best price, Surry-Yadkin’s would be cheaper than Duke Energy’s over a seven-year period due to offering the county government a special economic-development charge, or “teaser rate.” That included an $8,000 savings in the first year of the agreement and continuing afterward in the short term.

But Commissioner Eddie Harris provided figures showing that after the seven years, the average cost of using Surry-Yadkin service would be $103,170 annually compared to $93,579 for Duke Energy — a nearly $10,000 per year difference in perpetuity.

Commissioner Mark Marion, board chairman, has defended the contract award to Surry-Yadkin by saying there was no guarantee Duke would offer the cheapest rates in the future, and pointed to the immediate guaranteed savings of its competitor.

The agreement called for Surry-Yadkin to re-evaluate the rate situation after the seven-year “teaser” period.

In the wake of the April 5 session, which Harris was absent from due to the death of his mother, he made an attempt at the board’s next meeting on April 19 to undo the contract award to Surry-Yadkin and allow further study of the issue.

A motion to that effect failed 3-2, with Harris joined by Commissioner Van Tucker and the majority vote including Marion and fellow commissioners Bill Goins and Larry Johnson.

Amid the controversy, with the matter still technically unsettled until the contract was actually signed, attorneys for Duke Energy and Surry-Yadkin submitted letters to the county government leadership outlining their respective opinions.

“And it was in great detail,” Harris said Thursday.

After reviewing all relevant materials and statutes, County Attorney Ed Woltz briefed the commissioners on the matter Monday evening, which led to them rescinding the contract award to Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corp.

There was no second vote at the meeting to give the contract to Duke Energy, which also has a substation near the new jail site that Harris has said is a plus in terms of reliability. It was not clear if that company automatically will supply electrical service to the jail based on its existing franchise agreement.

In the meantime, the commissioners wanted to go ahead and reverse the earlier action.

“I’d like to keep the process going as it should,” Commissioner Johnson explained. “If it’s necessary for us to rescind our vote on that in order to move on, I will do that.”

Johnson said he believed county officials should follow their attorney’s recommendation and respect the sole-providership agreement Duke Energy has with the town of Dobson.

His motion to rescind the April 5 vote was greeted by the unanimous decision.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.