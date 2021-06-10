North Surry student awarded Absher-Moxley Memorial scholarship

Isaac Riggs is the 2021 recipient of a $500 Absher-Moxley Memorial Scholarship. (Submitted photo)

North Surry High School gradaute Isaac Riggs is the 2021 recipient of a $500 Absher-Moxley Memorial Scholarship.

In 2011, Frankie Andrews and his family established The Absher-Moxley Memorial Scholarship through the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation. It is named for Frankie Andrews’ two nephews, Matthew Absher and Brandon Moxley, who were athletes, but lost their lives within a four-year period, due to the adverse effects of prescription drug addiction.

“These young men were deeply beloved by many, including their loving family, friends, and Alleghany High School classmates,” the foundation said in announcing this year’s scholarship recipient. “Nothing can take away the pain, but Mr. Andrews and his family wish to help educate youth about the dangers of prescription drugs and help prevent others from following the same path as Matthew and Brandon.”

In his application essay, Isaac reflected on how drug abuse affects families emotionally and socially.

“The lasting memory of Matthew Absher and Brandon Moxley brings awareness to a serious problem. Through their story, we will get one step closer to stopping prescription drugs from taking the lives of today’s youth and leaving behind scarring effects on the individual’s family and friends.”

Isaac is a 2021 graduate of North Surry High School and plans to attend Lenoir Rhyne University in the fall.

The Surry County Schools Educational Foundation facilitates this scholarship. For more information, contact Ashley Mills, managing director at 336-386-8211 or millsa@surry.k12.nc.us.