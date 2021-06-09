Downtown ghost tours are back

June 9, 2021 John Peters II News 0
Staff report

The weather might be heating up, but the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History has a chilling treat for those who like scary tales.

The Historic Downtown Mount Airy Ghost Tours are back, running every Friday and Saturday night from 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m through Nov. 13.

“(The) Historic Downtown Mount Airy Ghost Tours are an educational yet spooky way to learn about Mount Airy’s past,” the museum said in announcing the return of the popular walking tours. “With a corps of six guides, each tour is guaranteed to be a fun, one-of-a-kind experience. The guides each have their own way of drawing guests into the story at hand; laughing, crying, or wondering what goes bump in the night.”

With the April 30 executive order by Gov. Roy Cooper relaxing many COVID-19 restrictions, masks are not required, but will be recommended and “social distancing will be practiced on the tour,” museum officials said.

“If you can’t make it for a regularly scheduled ghost tour, the museum does offer private ghost tours for 10 people or more. Private ghost tours are a wonderful and unique way to celebrate birthdays, family gatherings, or have a team building experience with coworkers.”

Anyone interested in a private tour should Justyn Kissam, director of programs and education, at 336-786-4478, extension 228 or via email at jnkissam@northcarolinamuseum.org.

For the regular tours, the cost is $15 per person. There are 40 spots available each night, broken into two groups of 20. Check-in begins at 7:30 p.m. at the museum and tours begin at 8 p.m. The museum is only taking paid reservations by 5 p.m. the day of the tour, no walk-ups will be accepted unless the tour has a booking.

For more information or to register for a Historic Downtown Mount Airy Ghost Tour, contact the museum at 336-786-4478 or visit the museum’s website at www.hauntedmayberry.com