Art Studio continues on Saturday

June 9, 2021

Madeline Matanick helps young guests with art projects on Saturday, June 5 during the new, weekly Surry Arts Council Art Studio program. The guest artist on Saturday, June 12, from noon until 3 p.m. is Jennifer Boeyinga. (Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council)

The new Art Studio program sponsored by the Surry Arts Council will continue on Saturday, with visual artist Jennifer Boeyinga set to lead the day’s hands-on art session.

The Art Studio, which held its first session this past Saturday with Madeline Matanick leading, will be open each Saturday through Oct. 30 from noon until 3 p.m.

Artists will have their work on display for sale; they will be demonstrating and interacting with visitors; and the artists will have art and/or craft supplies for guests to enjoy a hands-on art experience while materials last.

The Art Studio is beside the Betty Lynn Exhibit in the Andy Griffith Playhouse.

On June 19 Sandra Brady is scheduled to be leading the session. Diane Mahr, another visual artist, will share her work in the Art Studio and is willing to host other events ranging from birthday parties to evening workshops. Will Pfitzner will be in the Art Studio on Saturday, July 17, with his art form that harmonizes top-notch craftsmanship with state-of-the-art technology that distinguishes his artwork from other manufactured wooden products. Follow facebook.com/surryartscouncil/ for updates on weekly artists.

For more information or for any artist interested in participating, email tanya@surryarts.org.