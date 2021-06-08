Notary, DMV dealer courses coming up

Two Notary Public classes and one eNotary class will be taught online through Surry Community College in June. To register, call 336-386-3580. (Submitted photo)

Surry Community College is several classes in June, among them are notary public classes and courses for those seeking to obtain or renew automobile dealer licenses.

Notary public

The college will offer two-in person notary public courses and one eNotary class.

The first notary class will be held on Monday, June 14 and Wednesday, June 16, from 6 to 10 p.m. each day. The second will be on Monday, June 28, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Topics will include notary qualifications, guidelines, and processes for notarizing documents. After passing the course test, students are eligible to submit an application to the Secretary of State to become a notary. The cost of the class is $71,and the textbook fee is $28.52. For more information or to register, call 336-386-3584.

In order to take this class, students must live or work in North Carolina, be at least 18 years old, possess a high school diploma or High School Equivalency degree, be able to read and write English, have no felony convictions (some misdemeanors apply) and have a valid driver’s license or North Carolina State ID.

An online eNotary class for electronic witnessing will be held on Monday, June 21, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The course will cover the N.C. Electronic Notary Act, eligibility and registration; the N.C. Notary Act in broad view, electronic notary processes, technology solutions and providers; ethics as they pertain to electronic notarizations, consequences of misconduct, security standards and best practices; and departmental recommendations.

To qualify to become a certified electronic notary, participants must hold a valid commission as a notary public in North Carolina. For information about this class or to register, go to surry.edu/notary or call the Yadkin Center at 336-386-3580.

Auto dealer

The college will be holding two classes required by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for professionals to obtain or renew a license to be an automobile dealer in North Carolina. Both classes will be held online using Microsoft Teams.

DMV: Auto Dealer Pre-License will be held on Monday, June 14 through Wednesday, June. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This N.C. Vehicle Sales Regulations class is offered for independent automotive dealers. Completion of this 12-hour course meets the requirement of the North Carolina Independent Auto Dealers Association for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for license renewal. The cost is $126.

DMV: Auto Dealer License Renewal will be held on Thursday, June 17 and Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to noon. This N.C. Vehicle Sales Regulations class is offered for independent automotive dealers. Completion of this six-hour course meets the requirement of the North Carolina Independent Auto Dealers Association for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles for license renewal. The cost is $101.

Advancer registration and payment are required. For more information, or to register, call 336-386-3580.