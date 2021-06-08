Three concerts set for this week

June 8, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

The Blackwater Rhythm and Blues Band will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. (Surry Arts Council photo)

<p>The Tim Clark Band will be on stage in a concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. (Submitted photo</p>

This is a big week for the Surry Arts Council Summer Concert series, with three shows set for the Blackmon Amphitheatre.

On Thursday, crowd-favorite The Legacy Motown Revue will be on stage in a concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Friday night, the Blackwater Rhythm and Blues Band will take to the stage in a concert at 7:30.

The next night, on Saturday, the Tim Clark Band will be playing a 7:30 p.m. concert.

Tickets will be on sale at the gates one hour prior to the concerts. Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be on hand with concessions.

Those attending are encouraged to take lounge or beach chairs or a blanket. For more information, visit www.surryarts.org