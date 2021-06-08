Local students honored by colleges

June 8, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Two Mount Airy residents have recently been honored by their college, Southern New Hampshire University.

Emily Richardson and Brittney Cooke, both of Mount Airy, were named to the Winter 2021 President’s List at the university. The winter term runs from January through May. In order to be named to the list, students must have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.70 and be taking at least 12 credit hours.

***

Petra Goettel of Mount Airy was named to the spring 2021 President’s List at Georgia State University.

To be eligible for the President’s List, students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

***

In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.

Makayla Marquis of Dobson was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at University of the Cumberlands. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.