County board rescinds Coke machine removal

June 8, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

DOBSON — The Surry Board of Commissioners has voted to reverse an earlier decision to ban Coca-Cola machines from all county government facilities, but a supporter of that move believes his mission was accomplished.

“I think the point was made in this,” South District Commissioner Eddie Harris said of action on May 17 to ban the Coke dispensers after the CEO of the soft drink corporation criticized the new Georgia voting law.

Harris said that point is big corporations shouldn’t be “trying to affect the electoral process in this country” in such a way. Instead, they should rely on working through political action committees or supporting candidates of their choice rather than direct political involvement.

The Coca-Cola official had condemned the Georgia law, including labeling a voter ID requirement it includes as racist, although GOP supporters such as Harris believe the measure is needed to protect the integrity of the democratic process.

The county’s 3-2 decision in May to remove the Coke machines, a dozen in all, drew nationwide attention, including coverage by television news networks and other major outlets. Harris said Friday he had been overwhelmed by media inquiries and reaction from rank-and-file Americans who largely supported the ban.

During a meeting Monday night in Dobson, the Coke issue was served up once again with another 3-2 decision to rescind the decision to take out the machines.

Commissioners Larry Johnson, Bill Goins and Mark Marion voted in favor of that, with Harris and Commissioner Van Tucker casting the dissenting votes. All five board members are Republicans.

Representatives of Coca-Cola Consolidated, which has a bottling facility right outside Mount Airy, were on hand to plead their case, saying Coke has been a good partner in the community and asking that the vote to remove the machines be revisited.

Harris said the Coke personnel on hand made a good impression and are “very nice people indeed.”

The May 17 vote banning the machines had been unusual in the sense that Commissioner Johnson had sought to abstain from it, then later did not voice an “aye” or “nay” — which counted as a “yes” in favor of a motion backed by Harris and Tucker.

Harris was asked Tuesday if he thinks Monday night’s action was a bad political move on the part of Johnson, Goins and Marion, given the huge support the removal had generated in a heavily Republican county.

“They will have to speak to their actions, I’m not going to speculate on that,” Harris said.

“They are good, decent men,” he added, and are trying to do the best they can to serve the county.

