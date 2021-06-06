Salvation Army leaders moving to Greenville

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

“You’re sitting by your phone shaking like a leaf. If you get the call you know you’re moving. If you don’t get the call, you’re staying.”

Jeff Brooks, a lieutenant in the Mount Airy Salvation Army, spoke those words during a late July interview as he and his wife, Lt. Lea Brooks, talked of their ministry in Mount Airy.

This year, that April call came for the couple, who learned they will be leaving Mount Airy later this month, reassigned to take over the leadership of the Greenville Salvation Army ministry, near the North Carolina coast.

The process is a well-established one in the Salvation Army, where couples are sent into a community to lead the Christian ministry’s efforts, generally remaining in a community three to five years before being re-assigned.

Mount Airy was the first such assignment for the couple, and knowing the process is far different than actually living it.

“It’s kind of stolen the rug out from under me,” Lea Brooks said Friday of the upcoming move — their last service in Mount Airy is June 20. “It’s easy to say ‘Oh, I’m prepared to move. Sure, I know how to pack a box and load a truck,’ but there’s all these relationships I’m leaving.”

Becoming emotional at the thought, Brooks was quick to point out that it is their faith which keeps them focused and optimistic about the future. “I think of Paul, in his itinerant ministry, how he ministered and built relationships all over the known world at that time, and he kept those relationships…We hope to do that, even if it is from a distance.”

The couple, who had two children during their time in Mount Airy — Jeffrey, who is 2-1/2, and Jonah, who is 7 months — were trained at the Salvation Army seminary in Atlanta, after having served in various other ministries. At the conclusion of their seminary studies, they were assigned to Mount Airy.

“We’ve learned so much here, we’re a lot less green than we were four years ago,” Lea Brooks said. Because of their youth and inexperience, she said they were gung-ho about being able to do and handle all aspects of the ministry — something which wasn’t necessarily good for them or their staff and volunteers.

“With kids now we’ve learned our limitations, and we’ve learned the value of everyone else getting involved. We’ve learned how to … involve our folks in ministry, share the load.”

“We know that God has solid plans for The Salvation Army in Mount Airy and are grateful that we were appointed here,” Jeff Brooks said. “While we look forward to what God has in store for us in Greenville, we will deeply miss our friends and partners in Mount Airy. We have been blessed to work among people truly dedicated to serving others.”

As the couple prepares to leave. Lea Brooks struggled to highlight just one or two memories that stand out, though she said Christmas in Mount Airy is definitely special.

“That’s when we’ve really seen the whole community come together, not just the church or our local pool of volunteers, but the whole community come out and support the community.”

While their final service in Mount Airy will be June 20, she said the church is holding a farewell service on June 13.

By the end of the month, the church’s new ministers will be in Mount Airy — Captains Ryan and Emily Vincent. The couple is moving to the city from Annapolis, Maryland.