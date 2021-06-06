Blankenship joins Scenic Automotive

June 6, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

Blankenship

Sherman Blankenship has joined Scenic Automotive Group, bringing more than 25 years in the automotive sales industry.

”He loves helping customers find their perfect match in a vehicle,” the company said in announcing the staff addition. “On his days off he enjoys all sorts of outdoor activities. Sherman was married in 1984 to his lovely wife Leah and has two daughters, Jessica and Kayla. He has also been blessed with three grandchildren that he absolutely adores.”

Scenic Automotive Group invites customers to visit Blankenship at 2300 Rockford Street.