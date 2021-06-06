June 6, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Nursing graduates include, from left, front row, Jennifer Compton, Whitney Hunter, Starla Gambill, Jessica McDonald, Heather Alex Wagoner, Kaitlyn Simpson, April Millaway, Sydney Edwards, and Summer Hall; middle row, Jessica Escutia Miranda, Amairani Rayo Bravo, Savannah Blevins, Megan Hayes, Ashlyn Pardue, Beth Casto, Karlie White, Haley Stevens, Valarie Cave, Brittany Johnson, Sierra Hicks, Terry Counterman, Haley Goins, Katie Moncus, Taylor Hill, Jessica Johnson, Chrishania Daye, Miranda Holcomb, Jennifer Coe, Camille Hall, Mychalah Palmer, and Hannah Kilby; back row, Marlen Castillo, Sydney Heath, Carlee Smith, Kaelyn Heath, Katelyn Duncan, Haley Vaughn, Kevin Wiles, Whitney Martin, Megan McBride Hawks, Brianna Howell, Holly Glen, Katlin Brooks, and Leah York. Not pictured are Lisa McCurdy, Olivia Moore and Sheryl Ann Morris. Morris was honored by the graduating class with a sign since she was unable to attend the ceremony due to medical issues.

DOBSON — Thirty-three Surry Community College students recently graduated from the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program, and 14 students graduated from the Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree Nursing (LPN-ADN) program.

Surry’s ADN curriculum provides students with opportunities to develop knowledge, skills, and strategies to integrate safety and quality into nursing care, to practice in a dynamic environment, and to assist individuals in making informed decisions that impact their health, quality of life, and achievement of potential.

The pinning and graduation ceremony was held May 13, on Surry’s Dobson campus. The guest speaker was Jade Tate, MSN, RN, CNE, who spoke to the graduates about reflecting on their journey through their nursing education and gave helpful tips for ensuring their success in the nursing profession.

College President Dr. David Shockley welcomed the graduates followed by remarks from Dr. Yvonne Johnson, associate dean of health sciences. Dr. Shockley presented the diplomas, while SCC Nurse Educator Ann Scott, MSN, RN, presented the pins. Ashley Morrison, SCC dean of academics, performed the presentation of graduates.

The Associate Degree Nursing graduates are Marlen Castillo, Beth Casto, Sydney Edwards, Jessica Escutia Miranda, Taylor Hill, Whitney Hunter, Jessica Johnson, Olivia Moore, and Carlee Smith of Mount Airy; Katlin Brooks, Kaelyn Heath, Sydney Heath, Amairani Rayo Bravo, and Karlie White of Dobson;

Valarie Cave, Starla Gambill, Ashlyn Pardue, and Leah York of Elkin; Jennifer Coe of Statesville; Camilline Hall, Mychalah Palmer, and Kaitlyn Simpson of Pilot Mountain; Heather Wagoner of Sparta; and Sierra Hicks of Boonville. Hannah Kilby and Haley Vaughn of King; April Millaway of Hamptonville; Katie Moncus and Kevin Wiles of Yadkinville; Haley Turner Goins of Cana, Virginia; and Katelyn Duncan of Hillsville, Virginia.

Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nurses graduates are Jessica McDonald of Jonesville and Sheryl Ann Morris of Hamptonville. They finished their first three years of their four years of education at SCC. In fall 2021, they will complete the Bachelor of Science in Nursing through LeesMcRae College and finish in spring 2022.

Graduates who were already licensed as LPNs and earned the Associate Degree in Nursing include Savannah Blevins, Miranda Holcomb, Whitney Martin, and Megan McBride Hawks of Mount Airy; Jennifer Compton of Marion; Chrishania Daye of Jonesville; Holly Glen of Statesville; Summer Hall of Glade Valley; Megan Hayes of Dobson; Brianna Howell of Spencer; J. Brittany Johnson of Mocksville; Lisa McCurdy of Greensboro; Haley Stevens of Lowgap; and Terry Counterman of Cana.

The passing of the lamp ceremony symbolizes the nurse’s dedication to providing continuous nursing care to their patients. Just as Florence Nightingale passed her lamp on to the next shift of nurses, ADN graduate Whitney Hunter passed the lamp on to nursing freshman class representative, Rachel Claffee.

Surry Community College students can choose to complete the ADN, which is a two-year program, or currently licensed practical nurses (LPNs) can choose to complete the LPN-ADN program, which is a three-semester program. Graduates are eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN).

For more information about the program, contact Associate Dean of Health Sciences Dr. Yvonne Johnson at 336-386-3368 or johnsony@surry.edu. Follow the nursing program on Facebook @surrynursing.