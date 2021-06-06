Marriages

June 6, 2021

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– John Thomas Smith, 23, of Surry County to Breanna Ollie Goins, 22, of Surry County.

– Andrew Hilton Orfield, 40, of Roanoke County, Virginia, to Courtney Lenore Gravley, 37, of Roanoke County.

– Benjamin Steven Celinski, 47, of Brevard County to Jennifer Ann Graham, 48, of Brevard County.

– Hayden Bryce Lively, 23, of Surry County to Kaci Elizabeth Perdue, 20, of Davidson County.

– Austin Trevor Bottoms, 21, of Surry County to Kyrston Haley Jennelle, 21, of Surry County.

– Christopher Dylan Bowen, 26, of Forsyth County to Hanna Marie Rollins, 19, of Forsyth County.

– Andrew Vance Inman, 40, of Surry County to Sarah Diane Senter, 32, of Surry County.

– David Reid Barbour, 42, of Surry County to Melissa Lynn Burrow, 48, of Surry County.

– Austin Chase Mills, 21, of Surry County to Karlie Elise White, 20, of Surry County.

– Nathan Dale Shull, 40, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Wendy Elizabeth Burnette, 37, of Surry County.