Short-term funds OK’d for Spencer’s work

June 3, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The front of the Sparger Building on the former Spencer’s textile mill property in downtown Mount Airy is pictured Thursday, when no activity was apparent on the site. A hotel development is planned for the Sparger structure.

Mount Airy officials have approved a budgetary measure aimed at avoiding delays in the redevelopment of the former Spencer’s textile mill property downtown.

Specifically, the city council established project ordinance and budget ordinance amendments providing funding leeway for a construction coordinator overseeing the redevelopment, to complete preliminary work officials hope will lead to a hotel and convention-type center on the site.

A limit of $50,000 for that purpose was set aside during the last meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners on May 20.

Infrastructure improvements totaling about $2.9 million have been identified in connection with the hotel/market center development, around $1.63 million of which would provide parking areas at the project site now owned by the municipality. Surry County officials have agreed to fund $1.5 million of the total.

An option agreement was approved by the commissioners in March under which an entity known as Sunhouse Hospitality proposes to build a hotel at the former textile-manufacturing complex containing 70 to 80 rooms and the market center with “mini-convention” space.

The hotel is eyed for a structure known as the Sparger Building and the center in the so-called Cube Building nearby.

Sunhouse has an exclusive option to buy the former Spencer’s property at a price of $350,000.

Streamlining measure

In the meantime, certain preliminary tasks are needing to be paid for, which led to a suggestion by Mayor Ron Niland to establish the project ordinance/budget ordinance funding mechanism allowing the $50,000 to be used for those.

Niland indicated that with certain needs arising recently with no money officially budgeted for them, this scenario potentially could delay development of the site.

An asbestos study was mentioned as one, along with the abatement of any of the cancer-causing substance detected as a result.

Niland said a leak in the roof of “The Cube” also needed to be addressed.

“It’s my understanding that things are moving very, very quickly on the downtown project and the hotel and the convention center,” he related during discussions leading up to the decision effectively setting aside the $50,000.

“It’s moving so fast that us not being able to do something is slowing them down now.”

Niland explained that this concerned having to wait until the next council meeting for approval to fund some facet of work. The board regularly meets on the first and third Thursdays each month.

Instead the new system allows Charlie Vaughn, the construction coordinator, to OK work he deems necessary, maybe costing $5,000 here or $6,000 there — up to the $50,000 limit, rather than the commissioners micro-managing everything.

Niland used the example of a section of pipe having to be relocated.

“We don’t need to be waiting until another meeting to move that pipe,” he reasoned, saying city officials earlier had pretty much given Vaughn such authority in his consultant role.

The $50,000 will be available to cover other miscellaneous items that might arise, according to Niland.

““We don’t know what’s going to happen down there,” he said of the project area. “It doesn’t mean you have to spend it (the $50,000), because things may not happen.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.