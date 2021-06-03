Freeman Homeplace marker dedication set for Sunday

June 3, 2021 John Peters II Community, News 0

Surry County has a long history of supporting and cultivating Old Time Music, as many of the great musicians were born or lived in the county. Due to its isolated nature, the songs and playing style that developed here avoided outside influence. Often music was played at local musicians houses for parties and square dances. One such house, the Freeman Homeplace, at 610 Richards Road in Mount Airy will be honored with a marker dedication ceremony on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History applied for and received a grant from the Legends and Lore Marker Grant Program which is part of the Pomeroy Foundation. These markers are designed to commemorate the knowledge that is passed from generation to generation and share it with the public as well as promote cultural tourism. The markers differ in appearance from Highway Historical Markers so they are easily identifiable. Legends and Lore Markers have a red background with cream colored text.

The dedication date for this marker was chosen to coincide with the Mount Airy Blue Grass and Old- Time Fiddlers Convention, which occurs on June 4-5. Holding the ceremony on Sunday keeps from interrupting the music and allows for the musicians to participate as they leave to head home. Many of the musicians who attend the convention either knew those who played at the Freeman Homeplace or have heard stories that have been passed down.

Chester McMillian, a master old time musician, looks after the Freeman Homeplace today and continues the tradition of passing the music down and keeping old time music alive.