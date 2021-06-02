City expects $2.9 million from American Rescue Plan

June 2, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The coronavirus has provided more than its share of bad health and financial news for Mount Airy, but one positive development has emerged in the form of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

City officials are anticipating a possible total of $2.9 million from the plan approved in Washington earlier this year as an economic-stimulus measure to help the nation recover from the effects of COVID-19.

This is part of $16 billion received by the state of North Carolina in response to the pandemic.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners approved a resolution at its last meeting on May 20 to accept and receive the recovery funds, which says the distribution of that money to eligible localities is to be provided for by legislators in Raleigh.

Wording in the city’s resolution states that the funding for municipalities may be used to respond to public health emergencies related to the coronavirus. Among the purposes mentioned is providing premium pay to essential workers and investments in water and sewer infrastructure.

At last report, no specific plan for the federal funding, and no official sum involved, had been identified for Mount Airy.

“We haven’t heard the definite amount at this point,” city Finance Director Pam Stone explained, saying that the estimate is $2.9 million.

“We will receive half this year and the other half one year from when we receive the first half,” Stone added.

Due to uncertainties surrounding the federal aid, no American Rescue Plan Act funding was factored into Mount Airy’s proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that begins on July 1.

“When preparing the budget we really didn’t have the guidance on how it could be spent,” the finance director advised.

City Manager Barbara Jones states in her annual budget message that possible uses she is recommending include ways to help local business owners, wastewater system improvements that are in the preliminary budget and a dehumidification system for Reeves Community Center.

The latter project, with a price tag of $325,000, is not included in the spending plan for the next fiscal year.

Jones also mentions economic-development projects as potential uses for the federal money and hiring a grant accountant to assist with projects identified by new Vision committees.

At last report, guidance from the federal government concerning the funding was still being awaited.

The proposed municipal budget for next year includes no property tax rate increase, but about $600,000 in extra tax revenues would be generated for 2021-22 since a revaluation has increased the worth of real estate in town.

In the spring of 2020, Mount Airy was tapped to receive $175,350 provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It had been passed by Congress earlier that year to address the economic fallout from the pandemic.

The list of allowable expenditures for that funding included medical-related needs, with personal protective equipment and other supplies specified in this category. Also covered were costs related to the disinfecting of public areas, along with payroll expenses for public safety or health-care employees whose services were substantially dedicated to responding to the COVID-19 emergency.

Another area targeted involved expenses stemming from compliance with coronavirus-related public health measures such as teleworking, distance learning, food delivery and paid sick/family medical leave for public employees.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

