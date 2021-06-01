Vietnam vet laments ‘horrors’ of war

Speaker at city Memorial Day event

By Tom Joyce

Memorial Day 2021 in Mount Airy was filled with color and pageantry — ample displays of flags, uniforms, flowers and red, white and blue all around, which largely masked the not-so-pleasant realities associated with the holiday.

But Vietnam War veteran Arlis Thomas, featured speaker for Monday’s event, made sure those weren’t glossed over when addressing about 125 attendees — gathered appropriately at a large granite monument bearing names of Surry Countians dying in America’s various conflicts.

Regardless of whether one fought in the jungles of Southeast Asia, the snows of Europe or on the high seas, war is accompanied by “a lot of horrors,” Thomas said. It subjects participants to levels of cruelty and meanness that people can’t really understand unless they have been there, the Mount Airy veteran added.

That was an experience Thomas had hoped to avoid as a younger fellow.

“I got drafted in 1969,” he related, believing that factors involving timing and training were in his favor. “I thought I was going to get out of the Vietnam War — but I didn’t.”

Instead Thomas, a member of the U.S. Army, would go on to serve for two years during a conflict that claimed the lives of about 57,000 Americans before its conclusion in the 1970s.

“I’m glad I made it back,” said the special speaker, who became emotional at times when reliving memories of the Vietnam War.

“I felt a little guilty that I did make it back (because of) all those who didn’t.”

Yet Thomas admitted during his speech that he didn’t exactly escape unscathed, recounting the emotional struggles of readjusting to civilian life.

“War affects a person — not just coming home,” he told the crowd.

Thomas, who pastors a Baptist church in the area, credits his faith for helping him make the transition and deal with the emotional struggles left from the war, by finding peace with God. “He’s the one that’s got me through since 1972.”

Much of Thomas’ address Monday was devoted to those who didn’t make it back — from Vietnam and other conflicts dating to the Civil War, which sparked the first Memorial Day observance in the 1860s honoring military members perishing in that struggle.

“It honors those who did their duty and never asked for anything,” he said. “These soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice.”

They served under the flag and for the flag — the one also “draped on their coffin,” Thomas said.

The Memorial Day speaker mentioned that all one has to do when calculating the cost of war is to visit a military cemetery and view the dates on tombstones which are testaments to lives cut short with loved ones left behind.

Thomas also said during his speech that Americans owe a debt to those who died.

“It is the responsibility of citizens of these United States to remember those soldiers,” he emphasized. “I’m thankful for our soldiers and this country God has blessed us with,” including its freedoms of speech, the press and others.

City official comments

Mayor Ron Niland spoke in a similar vein during Monday’s program. This included referring to the Mount Airy War Memorial listing the names of 500-plus Surry Countians who made the supreme sacrifice in conflicts beginning with the American Revolution.

“We’re here today because these names matter,” said Niland, whose father, Francis “Frank” Niland, served during the Korean War and died last year at age 93.

“By being here, you are telling them that ‘you are not just names on a wall,’” the mayor advised those assembled, saying this is not something to be done just one time of the year.

“They are our families, friends and neighbors and we need to honor them every day.”

Monday’s patriotic program also included a raising of the flag, a singing of the national anthem, a flag-folding ceremony, the reading of a special Memorial Day proclamation, a rifle volley salute and the placing of a wreath at the monument.

In an invocation, former Mount Airy Mayor Deborah Cochran acknowledged those “who gave their lives so that we may gather here today” and prayed for a time when such sacrifices will not be necessary.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.