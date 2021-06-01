Living Storybook to entertain all ages

Ten-show series begins Saturday

Blanton Youell will have kids up and dancing with his fun-fill DJ shows as part of the Surry Arts Council Living Storybook program. (Submitted photo)

<p>Princess Pigface will be performed for young audiences on four different dates during the summer Surry Arts Council Living Storybook program. (Submitted art)</p>

The Surry Arts Council will feature the Living Storybook on the stage of the Blackmon Amphitheatre each Saturday from June 5 through August 7 at 10:30 a.m. Young audiences will be entertained by area artists all summer long. These shows are free.

Mark Donnell will lead off the series with “Three Little Pigs.” Donnell has worked with the Surry Arts Council for many years as director, teaching artist, puppeteer, commedia dell’arte, mask maker, clown and actor.

He will be followed by Blanton Youell whose family is active in many arts council programs. Youell will share his DJ skills for young audiences and will bring his love of music to the Surry Arts Council Living Storybook stage for dance parties on June 12, July 3, and July 31. Audiences of all ages will enjoy the fun and music on the dance floor of the Blackmon Amphitheatre.

Evan Barnard, graduate of the UNC School of the Arts High School Drama program and frequent actor on the Andy Griffith Playhouse stage, will entertain young audiences with folk tales on July 17 and August 7. The tales will take inspiration from the Polish story of “Prot and Crot” and Appalachian “Jack Tales.” Evan will create an interactive experience for young audiences with the Surry Arts Council Living Storybook as he prepares for enrollment in the UNCSA School of Drama this fall.

Shelby Coleman’s young Surry Arts Players will perform “Princess Pig Face” on June 19, 26, and July 10 and July 24. This show tells the story of a cruel and selfish king who learns that his step-daughter’s beauty could be the end to his tyrannical reign. He places a spell on her – cursing her with the face of a pig.

Now, Princess Pigface of Hillshire must cross many hills and swim many streams, seeking acceptance and true love’s first kiss. Along the way, she meets a dashingly handsome woodsman who prefers picking flowers to hunting and comes to learn that true beauty is found within.

Madeline Matanick will share her artistic talents by painting the pages of the Surry Arts Council’s Living Storybook.

The outdoor setting for this series of events was chosen as a safer environment for young audiences.

These ten shows are funded in part by a grant from the Mount Airy/Surry County Community Foundation and a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.