SCC names Dean’s List students

May 31, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Surry Community College recently announced its Dean’s List students for the spring semester 2021.

Students qualifying for the Dean’s List must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.” Students on the Dean’s List will also receive a congratulatory letter.

Those students include: Emily Elissa Avalos Beltran, Antonio Bedolla, Idhalys Roxanna Berrum, Maylin Castillo, Alisha Dawn Creel, Loren Elizabeth Edwards, Hannah Joyce Fletcher, Neki Fletcher, Sara Rodriguez Galarza, Paloma Garcia Serrano, Matthew Curtis Gillespie, Andrew Clef Hayes, Dilan Yael Hernandez, Devin Zachary Hill, and Ashlyn Michele Hooker, all of Mount Airy;

Kristina Ann Kleintop, Dasia Rae Lambert, Kalie Brean Mabe, Marshall J Martin, Evan Scott Morris, Habeth Amanda Ortega, Maddison Paige Pennington, Shakira Rheanna Phillips, Zachary Ryan Simmons, Macy Glenn Smith, Alexandria Rae Stanley, Haley Kendal Sumner, Camden Shea Taylor, and Kimberly Danielle Wheeler, also of Mount Airy;

Victoria Elizabeth Carter, Troy McKenlen Castro, Vanessa Castro-Correa, Britza Chavez-Arellano, Holly Deandra Gregory, Tess Snow Harbour, Addison Breeze Hull, Abigail Grace Johnson, Mason Donald Kreh, Humberto Scott Niemiec, and Madelynn Sloan Taylor, all of Dobson;

Bailey Siree Badgett, Gage McKinley Black, David Luke Crowson, Colby Blake Guy, Lauren Elizabeth Knopf, Seth A Lowe, Sabrina Renee Price, Trinity Belle Stroud, Aaron James Warren, Steven Cade Williams, and Alyssa Victoria Yount, all of Pilot Mountain;

Dixie Caroline Bullin, Laken Nicole Creed of Ararat; Tess Elizabeth Ramey of Lowgap; Elijah Seth Bulman, Grace Hannah Gibson, and Melanie Kendra Lawson, all of Pinnacle; Amy Lynn Cave, Katelyn Brooke Doyle, Levi Matthew Edwards, and Makayla Hayes Holbrook, all of State Road;

Casan Sky Lawson, Alexandra Lucrecia Lyles, Jessica Jenkins Miller, Chloe Marie Osborne, Byron Lee Wild, Ashley Marie Wilmoth, and William Austin Wyatt, all of Elkin;

Barbara Alene Pell of Ararat, Virginia; and Sydney Vea Kinser of Galax, Virginia.