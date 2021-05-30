Marriages

May 30, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– David Ramirez Hernandez, 27, of Surry County to Johanna Hernandez Banda, 26, of Surry County.

– Arturo Lopez Valdez, 21, of Surry County to Adaly Sarai Hernandez, 21, of Surry County.

– Mason Lee Gary, 21, of Franklin County to Kaylyn Rene Bridges, 22, of Mercer County, West Virginia.

– Camilo Padilla Valdez, 46, of Surry County to Micaela Torres Castaneda, 38, of Surry County.

– Robert Lewis Tucker, 57, of Colquitt County to Lena Jan Shields, 61, of Colquitt County.

– Javier Casarez Vargas, 40, of Surry County to Rosalba Caro, 54, of Surry County.

– Michael Walter Pierce II, 46, of Surry County to Suzannah Marie Florka, 42, of Surry County.

– Ruben Joe Wagoner, 46, of Surry County to Elizabeth Ann Simmons, 46, of Surry County.

– Andre Derico Davis, 44, of Forsyth County to Alafair Louise Carter, 42, of Forsyth County.

– Vang Lue Lor, 35, of Surry County to Juleeiah Jou Vang, 25, of Surry County.

– Phillip Bill Key, 27, of Surry County to Rachel Adaline Causey, 20, of Surry County.

– Ernest Richard Tadlock III, 41, of Surry County to Jennifer Nichole Whitener, 43, of Surry County.