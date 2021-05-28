Rep. McHenry’s staff schedules local office hours

May 28, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Tenth District Congressman Patrick McHenry’s staff will hold office hours in Surry County Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse at 114 W. Atkins St. in Dobson.

Surry County constituents of McHenry are invited to visit during that period to present issues or concerns.

Roger Kumpf, the congressman’s regional director for Surry, will be available to meet with citizens who, for example, have problems with federal agencies such as the Social Security Administration or Department of Veterans Affairs.

Kumpf will also be there to listen to any concerns constituents have with federal policy or pending legislation before Congress. He will relay these concerns to Rep. McHenry.

His staff holds regular office hours in each county of the 10th District. McHenry maintains district offices in Mooresville, Hickory and Rural Hall.