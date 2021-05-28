Automated garbage trucks being pressed into service

May 28, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Trash collection is going high-tech in Mount Airy in the form of two new automated garbage trucks recently joining the fleet of the city Public Works Department.

Most people are familiar with the traditional means of collection whereby sanitation workers empty trash carts into the rear of a truck, then grab a spot on the side of the vehicle to hang precariously while traveling to the next residence where more containers await.

This is being replaced with a new system in which carts are side-loaded using controls inside the cab without exposing personnel to traffic and other hazards associated with the traditional hands-on emptying of garbage from outside.

Mount Airy’s move to automation — eyed since 2019 — is motivated by both safety and financial considerations. The costs of implementing it, including eliminating garbage collector positions through attrition or personnel shifts, are expected to eventually offset the expenses of the change.

That includes the new trucks with a price tag of $760,000 which recently arrived.

The automated system doesn’t officially begin until July 6.

However, crews have been making some practice runs to get the hang of the automated trucks and equipment.

“We’ve been training,” city Sanitation Supervisor Russell Jarrell advised Wednesday while headed to East Bluemont Road where the capabilities of one of the trucks were exhibited.

“The drivers have picked it up really good, I think,” Jarrell said, explaining that the July 6 start dates gives employees time to both train and learn the best way to run the city’s garbage routes.

That proficiency has emerged despite the controls in the driver’s compartment resembling those of a Boeing 747 with numerous buttons and switches to oversee.

But driver Lee Wright and fellow employee Josh Lyons deftly emptied a cart on Bluemont Road through the process involving a mechanical arm attaching to a trash container and moving it toward a large bin at the front of the Mack truck. After the cart is emptied into it, that container then goes backward over the cab and dumps the garbage into the large storage space to the rear.

Educating residents

Mount Airy officials have said that along with training sanitation personnel, city residents will need some educating about the automated system, which Jarrell reiterated Wednesday.

This includes placing carts on the street with handles facing toward the residence, since the automated trucks can’t turn the carts around to the proper side. Requiring personnel to leave the cab and move the carts to that position defeats the purpose of the automated system.

To avoid confusion, Jarrell says arrows will be put on the trash carts to indicate how they should be left.

Placement of the carts along the roadway also is important, for the same reasons, allowing them to be easily accessed by the equipment and not requiring a worker to physically maneuver containers into position.

This includes being put close to the curb or edge of the street.

Trash carts also should be left at least three feet from obstacles including recycling carts and fixtures such as utility poles, mailboxes and trees, in addition to parked cars. This allows space for carts to be safely picked up without tipping over other containers or damaging property.

Jarrell sees great promise for the new automated garbage service when all the kinks are worked out of the system.

“I think once people get used to placing them (carts) the right way, it will be just like it is right now — they won’t know the difference,” he said of sanitation pickups that will occur on the same days as the present schedule.

“It’s going to be a great improvement once we get acclimated to it,” Jarrell added.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.