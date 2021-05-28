Police reports

• Equipment valued at more than $9,000 has been stolen from the area of the Shepherd’s House construction site in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

The Mount Airy Police Department learned of the theft Monday, which occurred last Friday. Christopher Gray Gillespie of Old Highway 601 — an employee of United States Infrastructure Corp., an underground utility location company in Advance — had been working on Spring Street across from the site of the homeless shelter expansion project and left his equipment bag in the grass.

When Gillespie returned about 20 minutes later, it was gone along with Subsite-brand products including a receiver, transponder, clamp and the black canvas bag. All the other items are lime green, with the Advance company listed as the victim of the crime.

• A Lowgap woman was injured in a hit-and-run traffic crash Sunday night at Pine and Renfro streets. A vehicle driven by an unknown suspect struck a 2002 Toyota 4Runner operated by Anita Lawrence Hull of Hull Farm Lane and left the scene.

Hull’s injuries were listed as minor.

• A DeWalt circular saw valued at $279 was stolen last Saturday at the Lowe’s Home Center store by an unknown suspect.