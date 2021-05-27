Holiday to affect sanitation service

May 27, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Memorial Day is meant to be a solemn occasion to honor and mourn military personnel who have died in the performance of their duties, which will be accompanied by no sanitation operations in the city of Mount Airy that day.

With yard waste collections taking a furlough on Monday, the next such pickups are scheduled for June 7.

Also, the commercial garbage routes normally serviced on Monday will be run next Tuesday instead.

That same one-day delay also is the case for the Monday industrial roll-off route.

(Since no regular residential garbage collections normally occur on Mondays, that is not a factor for Memorial Day.)

Municipal offices will be closed Monday for the holiday.