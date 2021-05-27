Cruise-in rolls into RidgeCrest

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

RidgeCrest is normally a quiet and laid-back place, but residents of the retirement community in Mount Airy have gotten a taste of life in the fast lane.

That occurred Wednesday evening when a cruise-in was hosted by the facility as part of a special occasion.

“Today is Senior Health and Fitness Day,” RidgeCrest Social Director Jennifer Johnson-Brown said while standing beside a row of vehicles including models from the 1950s and 1960s with paint schemes boasting an array of colors and waxed up for the event.

Johnson-Brown said social activities are considered a part of the health and fitness equation, with Wednesday’s cruise-in allowing RidgeCrest residents the chance to enjoy each other’s company and that of visitors along with looking at the cars and trucks.

Another focus of the day was nutrition, which was addressed with food being served on the grounds of the facility located just off North Main Street near Greenhill Road.

The cruise-in/car show at RidgeCrest also was a warm-up of sorts for local owners of vintage, rare and otherwise unique vehicles in anticipation of a major activity upcoming in Mount Airy.

“All these come to our regular cruise-in,” said Phil Marsh, chief organizer of the Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In series that will kick off again on June 19 downtown after being stalled last year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Marsh, the president of the Downtown Business Association, estimated that about 30 vehicles were part of the cruise-in at RidgeCrest.

The car owners involved were not part of any auto club, he said, but just wanted to come out and add to the festive occasion for RidgeCrest residents.

National Senior Health and Fitness Day is the largest older adult health and wellness event in the United States, which is now in its 28th year.

Those attending the cruise-in at RidgeCrest were among more than 100,000 seniors who were expected to participate in health and wellness events Wednesday at 1,000-plus locations across the country.

Both spring and fall gatherings are part of the National Senior Health and Fitness observance. Its theme for 2021 goes hand in hand with Wednesday’s cruise-in: “Life is Better in Motion!”

