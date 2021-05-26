Annual chamber golf tourney coming up soon

May 26, 2021 John Peters II News 0

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Chairman’s Cup Golf Tournament on Friday, June 4. The event will be held at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy and feature a Captains Choice format. Event registration will open at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon.

Chamber President and CEO Randy Collins invited all golfers to participate.

“This event has been a long-time fundraiser for the chamber and we encourage all golfers to sign up,” he said. “This event is also a great way to entertain your best clients with a round of golf.”

Foursome slots are still open for this event as well as event sponsorships. Interested players or sponsors should contact Travis Frye at the chamber at 336-786-6116 extension 204 or via email at travis@mtairyncchamber.org. Event information is also available on the chamber Facebook page or on their website www.mtairyncchamber.org.

So far, the chamber has nearly three dozen sponsors. Among those are: Allegacy Federal Credit Union; Andrea Kniskern CPA; Aprio; Carport Central/Cibirix; David L. May Jr. Nationwide Insurance; F. Rees; G&B Energy; Global Metal; Home Instead Senior Care; John L. Gravitte D.D.S., P.A.;

Johnson Granite; Kelly Office Solutions; Leonard USA; McNeely Pest Control; Mercator Advisors LLC; Moore and Associates; Mountain Valley Hospice; Northern Regional Hospital; Ottenweller Company; Perkins and Associates; Prodigy Voice and Data; RidgeCrest;

Round Peak Vineyards; Sanders Electric; Simcon Inc.; Shelton Vineyards; South Data; Stormie Speaks Nationwide Insurance; Surry Communications; Surry Community College; The Loaded Goat; Tri-County Orthopedics & Sports Medicine; and Xtreme! Marketing.