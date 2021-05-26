Police reports

• LA Nails at Mayberry Mall was the scene of a weekend theft, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.
It involved the loss of an Apple iPad tablet computer owned by Tram Anh-Thi of the business, who is a resident of Forest View Drive. The larger-size iPad, black in color and valued at $1,000, was stolen Saturday by an unknown suspect.
• Mayberry Mall also was the location of a larceny on Sunday, involving a license plate, number PHC8414, being taken from the 2011 Honda Civic of Lattie Faye Hutchens of Terri Lane, an employee of Belk.
• An undisclosed sum of money was stolen Thursday at House of Plants on Fowler Road, where it was removed from a cash register by an unknown suspect.
• Daniel Joe Nelson, 31, of 1546 Turner Spur Road, Fancy Gap, Virginia, was arrested Thursday night on two felony charges, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and larceny, after he was encountered by city officers during a suspicious-person call on U.S. 52 near N.C. 89.
They discovered Nelson was wanted on those charges, which had been filed in Alleghany County on May 18. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,500 secured bond and was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Alleghany District Court in Sparta.
• Michael Ray Simmons, 63, of 208 Mayberry Ave., had his vehicle seized last Wednesday after police discovered that his license had been suspended for habitual driving while impaired. Simmons, operating a 1997 Toyota Camry, was involved in a traffic stop on South South Street near Durham Street for speeding and driving left of the center lines, arrest records state.
He again was charged with DWI, confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a June 28 appearance in District Court.
• Johnathan Figueroa Corrillo, 24, of 416 Marshall St., was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a 12-inch machete; driving while license revoked; possession of marijuana; and possession of marijuana paraphernalia (a smoking device) involving an incident last Wednesday on Creed Street near East Haymore Street.
While Officer B.B. Evans was investigating an unrelated matter, Corrillo — operating a 2021 Toyota Scion TC — pulled out of a driveway and upon noticing Evans, entered another driveway nearby and turned off the vehicle’s lights.
Due to alleged suspicious behavior on Corrillo’s part, a K9 sniff was performed on the car by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, leading to a probable-cause search of the vehicle which turned up the drug items and machete.
The case is set for the June 28 District Court session.
• Terence Dean Metz, 62, of 111 Harding St., was charged with second-degree trespassing last Wednesday after allegedly refusing to leave 120 W. Pine St., the address for Davis Rooms and Apartments, when told to do so by the property manager. Metz was released on a written promise to be in Surry District Court on May 28 and has been banned from any further appearances at the West Pine Street premises.
• Jonathan Lee Gwyn, 42, of 331 E. Poplar St., was arrested on a felony drug charge, possession of methamphetamine, after a May 18 traffic stop on Westfield Road for allegedly traveling left of center.
Gwyn, who also is accused of possession of marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia in the incident, was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond and faces a June 28 District Court appearance.
• A stolen check was presented by a known suspect at Carter Bank and Trust on Willow Street on May 18 in an attempt to obtain money, with the sum not listed. In addition to the bank, Delma Ann Bryant of Lambsburg Road in Lambsburg, Virginia, is listed as a victim of the crime.
• A case of identity theft was reported on May 17, which resulted in two victims, Richard William Katalina and Wanda King Moore Katalina of Meadowlark Road, being scammed out of an undisclosed sum of money by an unknown party.
• The Speedway convenience store on West Pine Street was victimized in a gasoline drive-off incident on May 17 by someone unknown who obtained $45 worth of fuel without paying.
• Additional information has been released regarding a case in which Amber Lynne Martin, 39, of 1018 Willow St., was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods after the investigation of a May 7 theft.
The new details include the location of the alleged crime, the Goodwill store on Rockford Street, where miscellaneous bathing suit pieces valued at $50, 12 in all, were taken.