City poised to sell property near park

May 25, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

James Hill is shown during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners when his offer to buy city-owned property near Westwood Recreation Park was discussed.

Mount Airy officials appear on the verge of selling municipal property in the vicinity of the Westwood recreational and industrial parks, which will not affect the operation of those facilities.

“It is just a wooded tract and I’m not aware it is currently being used for anything,” city Community Development Director Martin Collins said during a Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this month when the proposed land transaction was discussed.

It was triggered by an offer from a neighboring landowner for the property, a 5.13-acre parcel situated between Galax Trail and North Franklin Road which Collins described as “a rolling tract.”

He said it is across Galax Trail from ballfields at Westwood Recreation Park, part of a 57-acre tract the municipality owns there. Collins added that the land is on the south side of Westlake Drive nearby, and not part of Westwood Industrial Park located along that route.

James Hill, who already owns 21.19 acres at 650 N. Franklin Road along with his wife Julie which adjoins the city property sought, made a written offer in April to buy it for $22,500.

“We have always had cattle on the property and plan on continuing the tradition,” he added of a family involvement there going back nearly 40 years. “I would like to pasture the land proposed (for purchase).”

The Hills actually live on Vine Street and James Hill is the owner of A&A Insurance on West Pine Street.

The commissioners voted unanimously on May 6 to accept Hill’s offer subject to an upset bid procedure city officials have used for similar circumstances in the past.

This involves soliciting other offers for property considered surplus to ensure “citizens receive top dollar for this public land,” City Attorney Hugh Campbell explained.

The upset bid process included a newspaper notice being published informing others who might be interested in the property to make another offer of a percentage increase from what Hill put on the table.

A 10-day period was set aside for counter-offers to be submitted to City Clerk Nicki Brame, who advised Tuesday that this has passed without any being received.

The matter will now go back before the board for consideration, Brame mentioned.

A 2018 report revealed that the city of Mount Airy owned more than 900 acres in various locations, including property in the Westwood area.

It was suggested at that time that the municipality should consider selling some of its vast holdings in order to boost revenues on the heels of a 25% increase in the property tax rate approved in June 2018.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.