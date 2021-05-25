Roberts to head Parkway Association

Jessica Roberts stands on North Main Street in downtown Mount Airy — but the involvement of the local tourism official extends much farther away, including becoming president of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association later this week.

An old saying goes, “if you want to get something done, ask a busy person to do it” — which applies to a local tourism official who also is becoming president of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association.

Jessica Roberts already wears multiple hats, including serving as executive director of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority and the Tourism Partnership of Surry County.

Along with spearheading local tourism efforts for the past 17 years, Roberts continues to chair the Piedmont Triad Film Commission based in Winston-Salem, which seeks to lure movie and television productions to Surry and other communities in the region. She has held that position since 2018.

As if those functions weren’t enough, the local tourism official is poised to take the reins of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association, which will occur during the annual meeting of that organization Thursday in Wytheville, Virginia.

“This group is sort of the marketing arm of the Blue Ridge Parkway,” explained Roberts, who has long been a member of its board of directors.

“And now I have progressed to take over as its president,” she said of activities to occur at Thursday’s meeting. It will be conducted both in-person and through the Zoom virtual platform given the lingering coronavirus threat.

Also among the slate of 2021 Blue Ridge Parkway Association officers and governing board members to be submitted during Thursday’s meeting is another local figure, Steve Helms, who is associated with Primland Resort in Patrick County, Virginia.

He will become president-elect and is to take over after Roberts serves out her term as head of the organization.

“Pretty neat considering the Parkway covers 469 scenic miles and both of us are right here in the area,” Roberts commented regarding its wide reach.

“So we try to have a variety of people on that board to represent the entire three-state region (involved),” she said of the leadership of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association.

It is a non-profit entity formed in 1949, made up of businesses and organizations that serve visitors along the scenic corridor of the Shenandoah National Park, Blue Ridge Parkway and Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Association members span communities in the tri-state region of Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and beyond.

The fortunes of local tourism are closed allied with those of the Blue Ridge Parkway, due to it passing though Surry and neighboring counties and existing as “one of our biggest attractions,” Roberts said.

She pointed out that Parkway visitation surpassed 14 million people during 2020, despite the pandemic.

Some of those folks invariably make their way to Mount Airy and other nearby destinations for lodging, dining, shopping and additional needs.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Association has provided maps, brochures and the Blue Ridge Parkway Travel Planner free of charge since 1949, according to its website. The group’s travel resources have evolved to include information online and a trip-planning mobile App.

Roberts is taking on a greater leadership responsibility with the association at a promising time. This region is fighting its way back from COVID-19’s grip, fueled by a pent-up demand among the public to take advantage of tourism opportunities, she says.

“People have a sense of wanderlust right now.”

