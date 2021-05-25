Concerts set for Friday, Saturday in Mount Airy

May 25, 2021 John Peters II

The North Tower Band will be on stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in a show beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. (Submitted photo)

<p>The Holiday Band will be in concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. (Submitted photo)</p>

The North Tower Band and The Holiday Band will be in town this weekend, entertaining Memorial Day Weekend crowds in two separate concerts at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.

Both concerts are part of the Surry Arts Council Summer Concert Series.

On Friday, North Tower Band will be on stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in a show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, The Holiday Band will be taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be on sale at the gates one hour prior to the concerts. Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be on hand with concessions.

Those attending are encouraged to take lounge or beach chairs or a blanket. For more information, visit www.surryarts.org