In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Granite City Restorations, LLC, to Mary Catherine Leakan Baylin; 0.303 acres; $80.
– Ruth J. Chappell and Pamela Chappell Casey to Pamela C. Casey and Gregory Alan Casey; 10.40 acres; $0.
– Kim S. Vaughn to Charles Ted Taylor; 2.660 acres PB 17 127 Mount Airy; $170.
– Marty Charlie Miller and Holly Jolene Miller to Brandy M. Terry; tracts Rockford; $240.
– Tracy H. Hayes to Caleb Cockerham; 1.043 acres PB 38 138; $178.
– Estate of Betty Riggs and Tom E. Riggs to Adriann Spencer LittleJohn and Tammy LittleJohn; Tract 1 Tract 2 1 acre Mount Airy estate of Betty Riggs; $260.
– William Carl Berry, Letreca S. Berry and William Carl Berry Jr. to William Carl Berry Jr. and Letreca S. Berry; 1.819 acres PB 37 115 Bryan; $0.
– Antonio Castillo and Angelica Castillo to Heather Janae Johnson; lot 15 section 5 Pine Lakes Development PB 7 39 Mount Airy; $0.
– Holder Family Limited Partnership to Gilmer Street Investors, LLC; 2 tracts 0.800 acres PB 39 37 $270.
– Ronnie B. Eaton and Karen V. Eaton to James Cromer and Anna Cromer; 5.022 acres South Westfield; $0.
– Gabriel Torres Jr. and Agnelia Torres to Eagle Ridge Properties of NC, LLC; tracts Mount Airy; $0.
– Sonya Ganyard Realty, LLC to Pamela Shehan; lots PB 19 10 Pilot; $820.
– Steven W. Jordan and Darla F. Jordan to Matthew Wayne Jordan; tract Rockford; $0.
– Toby Maurice Chriscoe to Kaylee George; Dobson; $186.
– Laura Claire Doty Worrell to Zachary Groff and Heather Groff; .2447 acres Mount Airy; $290.
– Randall L. Pope and Caldonia M. Pope to Jennifer N. Freeman and Justin M. Freeman; 0.92 acres PB 38 94 Longill; $236.
– Peggy V. Brintle, Lisa Brintle Handy, Harvey W. Handy Jr., Laura Leigh Brintle, and Lyn Brintle Lyman to Walter Reginald Lyman IV and Lyn Brintle Lyman; 11.901 acres tract 2 PB 38 116 Mount Airy; $176.
– Donald F. Sprinkle and Amy Wright Sprinkle to Eliza P. Wilmoth; 1.856 acres tract 1 PB 37 70 Dobson; $46.
– James R. Lynch and Rebecca A. Lynch to Van Earl Brewer and Arlene D. Heath; tract 1 1.001 acres and tract 2 1.00 acres Pilot; $730.
– Mark Penzo and Shonda Penzo to John Daniel White and Jennifer Reavis White; 19.774 acres PB 38 178 Eldora; $242.
– Wesley Vestal and Kendra Sale Vestal to Douglas H. Palmer; 0.929 acres PB 30 57 Elkin; $332.
– CMH Homes, LLC and Erin Sobe to Jacob D. Hardy and Samantha F. Hardy; tract PB 38 85; $417.
– Craig E. Howell and Britany L. Howell to Sonya Ganyard; lot 4 Orioole estates subdivision PB 25 191 Pilot; $763.
– Veronica E. Zavalla to Thomas J. Hayes and Crystal H. Hayes; parcel 1 1.539 acres PB 32 162 parcel 2 1.002 acres PB 37 170; $515.
– Perry Lee Hunter and Kay Hunter to Kevin Lee Hunter; 11.996 acres PB 38 188; $0.
– Miriam Katherine Hauser and John Maurice Hauser to William Brent Long and Carmen J. Long; tract Pilot; $0.
– William Brent Long and Carmen J. Long to Kathryn Hanes Snow; 0.8208 acres PB 39 17; $504.
– Sherri B. Harriman to Javier Lomeli and Mary Yaneth Guevara Triguerus; 0.195 acres Mount Airy; $140.
– Marek Grusznis and Janina Grusznis to Dawid Checinski and Magdalena G. Checinski; 10.350 acres Pilot; $0.
– Paula Simmons Beasley to Gina M. Foreman and Matthew W. Foreman; tracts Mount Airy; $195.
– Jody King and Karen King to ALA Investments, LLC: lots 13 and 14 block A Edgefield PB 1 161 Mount Airy; $74.
– Carol N. Lowe and Maggie M. Lowe to Darrell Adam Beamer and Tori McMillan Beamer; 25.06 acres tract 3 PB 29 51 Stewarts Creek; $153.
– Jana G. Singleton to David L. Cox SR; tract Elkin; $460.
– Shirley Surratt to Mitchell Lane Surratt and Justin Lee Surratt; tracts south Westfield; $0.
– Rebecca King and Warren King to Laura Vega; 2.325 acres tract 1 PB 35 171 Mount Airy; $40.