Surry County Most Wanted

May 23, 2021

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• David Woodrow Tate, 38, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of heroin and felony possession of marijuana;

• Charles Zackery Floyd, 30, a white male wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of larceny;

• Brian Nathan Childress, 34, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for 11 counts felony breaking into a coin/currency machine and seven counts of felony larceny.

• Harold Eugene Ritchie, 26, a male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Jena Dellena Caudle, 39, a white female wanted on a charge of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle from Surry County. She also has an outstanding charge for felony larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny from Yadkin County.

• Robert Michael Campbell, 39, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

• Michael Eugene McMillian, 53, a white male wanted on charges of felony domestic violence protective order violation with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor assault on a female;

• Taylor Thomas Collins, 26, a white male wanted on charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and four orders for arrest for failure to appear on felony trafficking opium or heroin, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.