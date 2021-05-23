Young entrepreneurs compete

Surry Central High School’s Lanie Fitzgerald, of Surreal Photography, gets a little feedback during her questions and answer session.
Nathan Turner, of Surry Early College, talks about his business, Nathan’s Creations.
James Jessup, Marissa Casstevens and Cassidy Hull, of North Surry High School, talk with the judges about their business, Canitoy.
Twelve young people from each of the area’s seven public high schools gathered Thursday for the day-long YESurry Entrepreneurial competition, showing off their start-up business ideas, all hoping to learn a little more about making their fledgling businesses a success.
And they were hoping for a little cash, too.
The competition is among local high schoolers who are starting up their own small businesses, with the young business people competing in their local high schools, with the winners at each school moving on to countywide competition held last week.
The YESurry Entrepreneurial competition had its beginnings in 2019, when six entrepreneurial teams at Mount Airy High School competed for money to help their start-ups get off the ground and to give each of them a chance to work with local business mentors.
Last year, the competition expanded to other schools in the county, with 38 teams set to compete in the various school competitions before the program was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the competition returned, with 28 individuals and teams competing at the various high schools for prize money and the chance to move on to the county-wide contest.
Those qualifying from each school for last week’s event, and their business, included:
• Millennium Charter Academy, Max Oakley, Massage Therapy;
• Mount Airy High School, Raymond Milian, Live Edge Woodworks
• North Surry High School, James Jessup, Marissa Casstevens and Cassidy Hull, Canitoy;
• East Surry High School, Josh Lawson and Ty Orosz, Knot-breaker;
• Surry Early College, Nathan Turner, Nathan’s Creations;
• Surry Central High School, Lanie FitzGerald, Surreal Photography;
• Elkin High School, Beau Callahan and Wesley nations, Blue Ridge Drive-in.
Those students spent Thursday afternoon meeting with a local board of judges, made up of area business people, each team going through a question-and-answer session with the judges.
Later, they each had to do a five-minute elevator pitch, a limited time during which they made their business pitch.
After all was said and done, the judges selected what they considered the top team. The teams were judged on their business plans, their presentations and the strength and viability of their businesses.
At the end of the day Mount Airy’s Raymond Milian, with his business Live Edge Woodworks, came out on top. Second place went to Nathan Turner, of Surry Early College High School, with his business Nathan’s Creations and third place went to the North Surry High School’s James Jessup, Marissa Casstevens and Cassidy Hull and their business Canitoy.
The judges for the competition included Thomas Eidson of G & B Energy; Skip Eckenrod of Interlam; Chris Fletcher of Traffic Control Safety Services Inc.; Albert Lara of Carport Central Inc.; Richie Parker of Surry Communications; John Springthorpe, retired, of SouthData; Tammy York of Petroleum Transport Co.