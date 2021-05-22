Photographer to musical stars

May 22, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News, Top Stories 0

Colston talks about photography career

Photographer Daniel Coston gives a talk Tuesday about his career as a photographer of well-known personalities in the music and entertainment industry. Here, he talks with the audience during his presentation at The Historic Earle Theatre in Mount Airy, with one of his pictures of Andy Griffith on the screen behind him.

Photo Courtesy of Robbie Curlee

<p>Daniel Coston gives some details about taking this picture of Johnny Cash.</p> <p>Photo Courtesy of Robbie Curlee</p>

Daniel Coston gives some details about taking this picture of Johnny Cash.

Photo Courtesy of Robbie Curlee

<p>In addition to the slide screen presentation, photographer Daniel Coston was flanked by dozens of the photographs he’s shot over the years.</p> <p>Photo Courtesy of Robbie Curlee</p>

In addition to the slide screen presentation, photographer Daniel Coston was flanked by dozens of the photographs he’s shot over the years.

Photo Courtesy of Robbie Curlee

<p>Daniel Coston talks about shooting pictures of musicians not just when they are performing, but at other times, as is the case with this shot of Ben Flippen walking back toward his car.</p> <p>Photo Courtesy of Robbie Curlee</p>

Daniel Coston talks about shooting pictures of musicians not just when they are performing, but at other times, as is the case with this shot of Ben Flippen walking back toward his car.

Photo Courtesy of Robbie Curlee

Daniel Coston, who has spent years as a photographer focusing on musical and entertainment stars — especially those with ties to the old time and bluegrass music of this region, was on hand Tuesday for a presentation at the Historic Earle Theatre.

Hosted by the Mount Airy Photography Club, the presentation was attended by music enthusiasts as well as photographers.

Entitled “On the Way to Here,” Coston’s talk focused on his years photographing legendary musicians and personalities. Many photos in his presentation had never before been seen. He shared stories about surviving in the business of photography.

Photos the Charlotte-based photographer shared included those of Andy Griffith, Benton Flippen walking to his car, and other well-known musicians including Johnny Cash.

Coston has been to Mount Airy several times during his career that has focused on North Carolina musicians including several from Surry County. His extensive body of work represents many genres and a diversity of backgrounds and cultural experiences.

He has expressed his hope that his work will give visitors an experience and a personal connection to the music of North Carolina and celebrate musical styles from old-time, blues and jazz, to folk, rock, bluegrass and country, the music that makes up the rich heritage of Surry County and the state.

Coston’s exhibit, “Carolina Calling,” remains on display at the Historic Earle Theatre. The exhibit and the presentation are sponsored in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a Division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.