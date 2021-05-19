Police reports

May 18, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• An attempted break-in has occurred at a local business, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime was discovered Saturday at Gravely’s Appliance Service in the 800 block of West Pine Street, where glass panels were broken out of a door in an effort to gain entry. The damage was put at $100.

• Shamal Niquan Cox, 24, of 838 S. Main St. (Globe Tobacco Lofts), No. 200, was charged with a city noise ordinance violation during the early morning hours Sunday after he was encountered at his home by officers investigating loud noise. Cox was released under a $100 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court next Monday.

• Amber Lynne Martin, 39, of 1018 Willow St., was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods last Friday stemming from the investigation of a May 7 theft for which no details were given.

Martin is scheduled to be in District Court on May 28.

• Property was stolen and damage caused at the residence of Blanco Jose Luis Ramos in the 100 block of West Lebanon Street last Thursday. The crime involved breaking out glass in order to open a door from the inside, enabling the theft of an Element flat-screen television set valued at $160. Damage to the door window was put at $100.