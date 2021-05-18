Baseball bat assault deemed racially motivated

Mount Airy officials are poised to establish a Fair Housing Complaint Procedure to aid persons allegedly discriminated against when seeking residences due to factors such as race or national origin.

“I’m not aware that the city has ever had a complaint process,” Mount Airy Community Development Director Martin Collins said Tuesday.

That is expected to change during a meeting Thursday afternoon when the city council is scheduled to consider the adoption of such a procedure.

The catalyst for this is the awarding of $1.73 million in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to Mount Airy in 2018 to replace sewer lines along Maple, Merritt, Porter, Pippen, Rawley and Willow streets.

Part of the CDBG grant agency’s mission is seeking to ensure equal opportunities in housing for all persons regardless of religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, familial status or marital status.

And Mount Airy is required to meet all federal guidelines involved while the grant is open, including approving and publishing the Fair Housing Complaint Procedure.

In implementing the Community Development Grant program, it becomes the official policy of the city government to safeguard housing opportunities for all persons.

While this is occurring because of the grant, Collins indicated that it will serve to provide a useful framework for city residents who believe they have been discriminated against in housing matters to obtain help which wasn’t in place before.

“For example, you can be discriminated against because of your race and color and national origin and all those things,” Collins said, but up to now the question has been “what do you do?”

He said victims of discrimination might have lacked the resources to hire an attorney as one option to fight back, and just let the matter drop.

The public generally knows there are protections in place against discrimination, but unaware of how to launch a formal complaint, Collins added.

Process starts locally

One key part of the move by the municipality involves informing city residents of the appropriate contacts should they need to pursue a fair housing complaint because they have been a victim of discrimination.

That is prohibited by both the federal Fair Housing Act and the North Carolina Fair Housing Act, according to documents detailing the complaint procedure.

Any person or persons wishing to file a complaint of housing discrimination in Mount Airy may do so by informing the city clerk of the facts and circumstances of the alleged discriminatory acts or practice.

After receiving a complaint, the clerk is to acknowledge it within 15 days in writing and inform the North Carolina Human Relations Commission and the Division of Water Infrastructure about the matter.

The city clerk also is to offer assistance to the commission in the investigation and reconciliation of all housing discrimination complaints based on events occurring in the municipality. That person further is required to publish local contact information in The Mount Airy News.

Those with questions or who would like to register a complaint regarding fair housing discrimination may contact City Clerk Nicki Brame at 336-786-3503 or 300 S. Main St., Mount Airy, NC, 27030.

For the hearing-impaired, telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) assistance is available at TDD 1-800-735-0533 or voice, 1-800-735-0341, for affected individuals to supply details of alleged discrimination.

This information is available in Spanish or any other language upon request, and Brame came be contacted for accommodations regarding that.

City government documents also state that discrimination complaints can be filed with the North Carolina Human Relations Commission, on the website of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and with the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

In addition, the Fair Housing Project of Legal Aid in North Carolina — which is funded by a HUD grant — is available to provide information concerning one’s rights under the federal Fair Housing Act.

When necessary, the Fair Housing Project staff also can assist victims of discrimination in filing a complaint with HUD or other appropriate administrative or judicial bodies.

Those who believe they have been a victim of housing discrimination may call the Fair Housing Project of North Carolina toll-free at 1-855-797-FAIR (1-855-797-3247).

Construction complete

Collins further mentioned Tuesday that construction on infrastructure improvements in the Maple-Merritt Street area — including both sewer and water rehabilitation — is finished, after beginning in 2020.

“Water and sewer lines and storm drainage are in,” he said, “and the asphalt patching has been done.”

With the construction complete, “I guess we’ll be wrapping up the grant and getting it closed — that will take a few more months,” Collins said.