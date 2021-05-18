Baseball bat assault deemed racially motivated

City man jailed under $40,000 bond

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

An alleged baseball bat attack that left a woman with severe lacerations has landed a Mount Airy man behind bars on felony assault and ethnic intimidation charges.

Alan Michael Buchner, 57, of 863 Willow St., was being held Tuesday in the Surry County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond stemming from the weekend incident involving a neighbor, which investigators say was racial in nature.

Buchner was found to have struck April Denise Clark, 50, who is black, in the face with the baseball bat Saturday night while using racial slurs, arrest records state.

“I think that based on the witness statements, they felt this was whole incident was racially motivated,” city Police Chief Dale Watson said Tuesday regarding the charges issued by arresting officers.

“It was the N-word,” Watson said of the racial slurs said to have been involved.

This served to take the matter beyond an assault case into the hate speech realm and prompted the rare filing of an ethnic intimidation charge in Mount Airy. “It has been many, many years, to say the least,” the police said of the last instance of that.

Buchner, a native of Brooklyn, New York, is accused of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, a felony, in addition to ethnic intimidation, which is a misdemeanor.

Officers have not determined what led up to the alleged assault, such as bad blood between the victim and Buchner. The incident occurred at his residence, according to police records.

“We’re kind of at a loss,” the chief said of what might have triggered the event, with officers “not aware” of anything in particular.

A sign of the times?

Chief Watson says the fact no other ethnic intimidation accusations have formally come to light in Mount Airy for years before now doesn’t necessarily mean the city has been free of such incidents.

He believes the latest case could be a reflection of what has been occurring nationally over the past year or so with more attention being devoted to racial issues, including the use of terminology considered hate speech.

“People are more aware of it and more apt to report it than they have in the past,” Watson said of ethnic intimidation.

“It’s just a challenging time.”

Buchner is scheduled to make an appearance in Surry District Court next Monday.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.