SCC Faculty and Staff Participate in MAD Dash 5K

May 17, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

A group of faculty and staff from Surry Community College ran in the Surry County School System’s MAD Dash 5K race held at Fisher River Park in Dobson, as well as raced virtually, in April. Several team members medaled in their age group. The race benefited the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation.

The SCC team included a variety of college employees from different departments. Members were: Stephen Best, web specialist; Tara Best, accounting instructor; Tony Martin, vice president of finance; Rebekah Tilley, systems technician, all of Dobson; Mark Tucker, athletic director, and Jason Gautier, network administrator, both of Pilot Mountain; Corey France, senior computer technician, and Seth Jackson, network technician, both of Mount Airy; and Daniel Reikowsky, director of institutional research, of Elkin.

Employees who participated in the 5K and medaled (gold, silver, or bronze) in their age groups were: Tara Best, Rebekah Tilley, Tony Martin, Daniel Reikowsky, and Mark Tucker. “The day allowed for comradery with fellow employees who are distributed all throughout our campus. It was a great day for our college family to come together for such a worthy cause within our community,” Team Captain Amber Reid said.