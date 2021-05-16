SCC holding Pathway to Employment classes

Students who are planning to go into construction or engineering fields can benefit from SCC’s Pathway to Employment classes starting May 25. (Submitted photo)

Surry Community College will be holding a program in the summer called Pathway to Employment, with classes starting May 25 and run through June 24, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during the day.

The classes will be online as well as meet on the Dobson campus, and is aimed at those looking for careers in the construction and engineering technology fields.

Students will tour local businesses and make potential job connections with employers. Students will earn several credentials – OSHA-10, the National Career Readiness Certificate, and the DiSC Behavior Assessment along with three credit hours toward a degree in Construction Management or Engineering Technology. Subjects covered include workplace safety, communication skills, tools and equipment, computation and financial literacy, employability skills, personal health, career exploration, job preparation, job skills, and industry and employer site visits.

Tuition assistance is available. Go to surry.edu/pathway to learn more about the Pathway to Employment class at Surry Community College or contact Dale Badgett 336-386-3445 or badgetdd@surry.edu.