Club member, 94, reaches record milestone

Belonging to a group for more than a half-century is a remarkable achievement, but ironically, Bill Holcomb’s association with the Mount Airy Rotary Club would have exceeded 70 years had he not put work over membership.
“I was asked to join when they formed the club,” Holcomb, 94, said Wednesday afternoon when recalling events occurring shortly after its emergence in 1949 while he was employed at a family business located downtown, Holcomb Hardware.
He declined that offer, not due to lack of interest on his part, but a scheduling conflict.
“They had a twelve o’clock meeting,” Holcomb explained regarding a timetable still observed by the Mount Airy Rotary Club in sessions at Cross Creek Country Club.
“And that did not work well with the hardware business.”
His job responsibilities were such that Holcomb couldn’t get away for the noontime lunch gatherings even though they were held across North Main Street from the store, at the fabled Blue Ridge Hotel that later faded into the pages of history.
Finally, Holcomb did see fit to become a Rotarian.
“I joined the club in 1968,” he said, launching a career of involvement with the group that’s arguably the most active in the community through various projects tackling hunger, illiteracy and disease; aiding the environment via litter-pickup campaigns; and more.
Holcomb’s membership tenure would continue for decades afterward, ending with the nonagenarian’s recent resignation due to his back being in what Holcomb described as “terrible shape.”
“Well, after 53 years, that’s a long time — and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” he said in summing up his departure.
No one has served longer in the 72-year existence of the Mount Airy Rotary Club, and Holcomb was honored for that milestone during a recent meeting of the group at Cross Creek.
This included presenting Holcomb with a clock engraved with the dates of his Rotary tenure in appreciation of those many years of faithful membership and attendance.
He was referred to by one club member as a “Rotarian extraordinaire.”
During his involvement, Holcomb became a Paul Harris Fellow, named for the man who founded the Rotary Club in 1905 in Chicago. That designation recognizes members who contribute $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.
Holcomb regularly has given a “birthday check” to the Rotary Scholarship Fund, members say.
His other civic achievements have included being named Young Man of the Year in 1958 while serving as president of the Mount Airy Jaycees.
While Holcomb is tuned in to the service aspect of Rotary, he also has appreciated just being able to congregate with fellow members during gatherings he initially was reluctant to attend but later embraced wholeheartedly:
“The meetings — the speakers at the meetings,” Holcomb said of what he enjoyed most. “The camaraderie’s just great.”
Those sessions also enable members to stay abreast of current events, Holcomb observed.
“You find out what is happening in town.”
Andy Griffith memories
Bill Holcomb was born and raised on West Elm Street, according to bio information prepared by Rotary Club member Anne Webb.
He gained Eagle Scout status in 1942 and graduated from Mount Airy High School in 1944.
While there, he was a classmate of some fellow named Andy Griffith.
“I don’t remember too much (about Griffith),” Holcomb said. “It’s been so long ago.”
Holcomb, however, did share in-class time with Griffith when they took the same English course when Holcomb was a senior.
His few memories of the man who would become a household name as Sheriff Andy Taylor less than 20 years later do not exactly evoke hints of Griffith’s star potential or acting talent.
“I remember he could go to sleep about as fast as anyone I’ve ever seen,” Holcomb said. “It wasn’t unusual to see him go to sleep in class.”
After graduation, Holcomb attended N.C. State University until enlisting in the Navy in 1945, according to the facts compiled by Webb. After World War II, he returned to and subsequently graduated from NC State.
In 1950, the young man began working full-time at Holcomb Hardware, which had opened in 1946.
Also in 1950, Holcomb married Marjorie Benbow and the couple went on to have three children, Inglis Rowe, Denise Faw and Richard Holcomb.
In 1997, Richard Holcomb became sole owner of the traditional hardware store that remains a fixture in the downtown business community.
Despite his back trouble and age, Bill Holcomb still is able to get around town.
“I don’t drive much, but I do drive,” he said. “I had my driver’s license renewed in January.”
