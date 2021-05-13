Police reports

• The larceny of a minivan was reported this week in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

Though it was brought to the attention of authorities Monday, the crime actually occurred Saturday, when the unsecured 2000 Dodge Caravan owned by Emilia Luna of Summit Drive was taken by an unknown suspect while at the Speedway convenience store on West Pine Street.

The vehicle, gray in color with a blue hatchback and bearing tag number HKL1749, is valued at $3,000. Information about the minivan has been entered into a national crime database while the incident remains under investigation locally.

• Lakasha Marie Deluca, 40, of 1040 Fisher Valley Road, Dobson, was charged Monday with larceny and possession of stolen goods stemming from an incident earlier that afternoon at Dollar General on South Main Street, where she allegedly concealed Gain laundry products valued at $17 and left the store without paying.

After a short investigation, Deluca was located by officers at Dollar General on Airport Road later Monday and charged with the alleged offenses at the other store. She is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on June 7, and has been banned from all Dollar General outlets by management personnel.

• Police learned on May 3 that a credit card owned by North Main Street resident Cindy Aileen Anderson had been stolen from a campground at Veterans Memorial Park in late April and used illegally at different locations.

Records indicate that an undisclosed sum of money was obtained as a result.

• William Michael Hazelwood, 25, of Greensboro, was arrested on a felony charge of possessing a stolen vehicle on May 2 after city officers encountered him at a Salvation Army facility on South South Street during the investigation of that crime.

Hazelwood was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta at the time, but no information about the victim or the vehicle larceny was listed. He was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on July 19.

• Daniel Garland Edwards, 55, of 416 Junction St., was arrested on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine on April 30 along with possessing drug paraphernalia including two glass smoking devices with burn residue.

Edwards was encountered by police answering a suspicious-person call at an unidentified business on North Main Street. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a June 28 District Court appearance.