RidgeCrest awards scholarships

May 13, 2021 Mount Airy News Community, News 0

RidgeCrest retirement community in Mount Airy, where a recent celebration saw three area youth win scholarship in an essay contest. (Submitted photo)

RidgeCrest retirement community recently awarded three scholarships to youth in the Mount Airy area. Trisaia Legere, Jacob Haywood and Landon Smith were each named scholarship winners and were honored during an outdoor celebration with RidgeCrest residents and staffers recently.

The Silver Pen Competition has been hosted by RidgeCrest’s parent company, The Maxwell Group, since 2012, with more than $329,000 to high school seniors across the nation during that time.

“The Silver Pen Scholarship is an extraordinary opportunity for our members to connect with our local community in a meaningful way,” said Wendy Guy, RidgeCrest’s executive director.

This year the essay topic was “There are many people that can be influential to an individual’slife whether they be someone in history or known personally to that individual. If you could have a conversation with anyone, living or deceased, who would it be and why? What would you discuss?”

All participants were required to submit a written essay of 1,000 words, with Trisaia, Jacob, and Landon emerging as the winners, splitting $3,750 in scholarship money between them. Trisaia was first, Jacob second and Landon third i the contest, although RidgeCrest did not release specifically how the money was divided among the three.