Pinnacle strawberry sales off to strong start

Less than a month after the retirement of its executive director became public, officials of the Shepherd’s House in Mount Airy have named her replacement.

The appointment of Jana Elliott to head the local homeless facility was announced Friday by Traci George, the chairman of the governing board for the Shepherd’s House operation. Elliott is taking over for Mary Boyles, who had served as executive director since September 2015.

“We had a big gap when Mary retired, so we’re very fortunate and blessed to find Jana,” George said Friday.

Elliott’s previous experience, including aiding at-risk children and being a foster parent, conforms to the overall Shepherd’s House mission of not only providing temporary housing to those in need but helping families avoid the plight of homelessness.

“Jana comes from a non-profit background as well,” George said.

Elliott most recently has served as executive director of Heroes Helping Heroes, including responsibility for mentoring programs targeting youths and a Seeds of Hope summer camp. In that role, she also led adult-based programs aimed at the children’s parents and caregivers with the goal of breaking generational patterns of abuse, neglect and dependency.

Along with trying to help kids in her professional capacity, Elliott and her husband John have been directly involved in such efforts by allowing their home to become a safe haven for more than 20 foster children over the years.

Elliott indicated Friday that her new job with the Shepherd’s House is basically a continuation of what’s she’s done before due to the holistic approach taken by the homeless facility.

In addition to sheltering those in need, it operates the Helping Hands Foundation of Surry, a prevention and diversion program that seeks to prevent families from encountering homeless situations by attacking poverty with food, job and other assistance.

“This really just answers that need in being able to touch the lives of the adults that are having these kids that come into foster care,” Elliott said of the whole-family approach that prompted her to join the Shepherd’s House.

“It was just kind of rounding out the picture of where my life had been focused and centered for so many years.”

Elliott began work at the Shepherd’s House earlier this month, and both George and Bob Meinecke, another member of its board, say the transition has been seamless.

“She’s taken the ball and run with it,” Meinecke said Friday, mentioning that in speaking with Elliott during a conference call it was as if she had been in her new job for six months.

“We are really pleased — she is a perfect fit.”

George echoed that sentiment.

“Jana has jumped right in by supporting the efforts at the Shepherd’s House and Helping Hands,” she said.

“One thing I would add is she’s also very genuine and passionate.”

The Shepherd’s House board members are appreciative of efforts by Donna Smith of the AREVO Group, a part of Workforce Unlimited which seeks prospects to fill executive positions.

AREVO’s efforts, donated to the cause, involved a search process by Smith which identified Elliott as a highly qualified candidate, and a personnel committee of the Shepherd’s House board concurred in the decision to hire her.

“Big house” presents challenge

Jana Elliott is coming aboard at a key point in the history of the Shepherd’s House, which opened in 2003 at 227 Rockford St.

Construction is under way on a three-story, 11,190-square-foot building fronting Spring Street behind the existing shelter which will open later this year. The project is coinciding with the homelessness problem growing in this area and overtaxing the capacity of the present facility.

The expansion will allow the homeless shelter, which has become increasingly unable to meet the demand, to house up to 48 people as opposed to 18 now.

Elliott’s initial goals as executive director include the successful completion of the new building, which she has dubbed “the big house.”

“When we get into the big house, it’s going to be a whole new ballgame,” she said of the increased level of assistance to be offered. “Moving into the new facility is going to be a challenge in itself.”

This includes ensuring the staff is up to speed and other resources are in place, said Elliott, who sees her role as “driving the ship” in terms of building partnerships for the Shepherd’s House mission, seeking grants and recruiting volunteers.

Elliott received a bachelor’s degree in communication with an emphasis in public relations from Salem College, where she was a cum laude graduate.

She also is a Realtor with Century 21 Smith Love Realty in King, and before serving with Heroes Helping Heroes and Century 21 was a marketing consultant for Clear Channel Radio. Elliott has four children and eight grandchildren.

“I look forward to the challenge,” she said of joining the Shepherd’s House as executive director. “I have big shoes to fill, but I’m thankful I have the opportunity to do this and really be impactful in our region.”