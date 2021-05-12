Pinnacle strawberry sales off to strong start

May 12, 2021
Mount Airy officials are embracing the fact that a $1.73 million federal grant can have strings attached, including requiring the city to establish — for the first time ever — a complaint process for alleged cases of housing discrimination.
In view of the grant implications, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners has voted to adopt the Fair Housing Complaint Procedure, but in a 4-1 decision that reflected vigorous objections of the lone dissenter, Steve Yokeley.
“I have a big problem with this,” Commissioner Yokeley said during a May 6 meeting when that issue was discussed at length.
This resulted in the board’s action aimed at informing citizens who believe they’ve been denied housing — for reasons including race, religion, marital status and others — about a clear-cut way to register such complaints.
“I’m all for the intent of this,” Yokeley said of the Fair Housing Act, a law containing anti-discrimination provisions which is the basis for the new complaint procedure. “I just think some people will take advantage of this and try to get back at landlords for not renting their property to them.”
Yokeley also dislikes the fact that the policy as written requires a municipal employee — the city clerk — to be involved in the complaint process. “That’s a new responsibility for the city clerk — I don’t think that’s their job.”
Grant is catalyst
The matter at hand dates to 2018, when Mount Airy was awarded $1.73 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funding to replace aging sewer lines along Maple, Merritt, Porter, Pippen, Rawley and Willow streets.
Part of the granting agency’s mission is seeking to ensure equal opportunities in housing for all persons regardless of religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, familial status or marital status.
And Mount Airy is required to meet various federal guidelines while the grant is open, including approving and publishing the Fair Housing Complaint Procedure that contains contact information for filing a grievance.
Martin Collins, the city’s community development director, explained in a briefing during the meeting that housing discrimination for the reasons listed is already prohibited by law. The problem for local residents is that up to now, those possibly victimized have been faced with the question “but what do I do?”
Collins said he has received calls from such individuals in the past and referred them to Legal Aid for assessments about whether discrimination actually has occurred.
Under the new procedure approved by the commissioners, anyone wishing to file a complaint of housing discrimination in Mount Airy is to inform the city clerk of the facts and circumstances of the alleged discriminatory acts or practices.
After receiving a complaint, the clerk must acknowledge it within 15 days in writing and inform the North Carolina Human Relations Commission and the Division of Water Infrastructure about the matter.
The city clerk also is directed to offer assistance to the commission in the investigation and reconciliation of all housing discrimination complaints based on events occurring in the municipality.
Board comments
Most of the commissioners said they understood the need to adopt the new procedure as part of receiving the $1.73 million grant.
“We accepted the money under those conditions, that we would do this,” Mayor Pro Tem Ron Niland said of meeting the housing complaint requirement and others.
“There’s a litany of things,” Niland added. “And this is pretty standard stuff.”
While Niland considers such provisions to be reasonable, he pointed out that in accepting the money Mount Airy is pretty much compelled to do what the grant agency says regardless. “I don’t know any other way around it,” he said.
Commissioner Tom Koch also said he didn’t think the city government had a choice about the matter.
But the board’s Jon Cawley wondered whether city officials knew about the complaint requirement up front in the grant process. “Did we fail to do enough due diligence when we took the $1.73 million?” he asked.
Yet Cawley said he doubted local officials would have turned down the money because of such factors.
While emphasizing that he supports the spirit of the Fair Housing Act, Yokeley, a retired dentist who now owns a realty firm, said he sees a potential for abuse.
He cited a hypothetical case of someone with a low credit score and a criminal history of “50 pages” who might be denied a rental home, then retaliates by filing a complaint against the property owner.
Although Collins replied that those are legitimate reasons for someone being turned down and his or her complaint wouldn’t advance through the regulatory channels as a result, Yokeley was skeptical.
The South Ward councilman said he could envision a newspaper headline publicizing the fact that a discrimination complaint had been filed against someone, even though it lacked merit.
“And their reputation’s ruined, and they had very valid reasons to deny rentals.”
Clerk involvement
Yokeley further believes a municipal employee should not be expected to take an active role in the complaint process.
He asked Collins if wording in the Fair Housing Complaint Procedure could be changed to remove that requirement by regulatory officials.
“I would say no — this is their template,” the community development director replied.
“So this has to be approved exactly as written?” Yokeley continued.
“That’s my understanding,” Collins said.
Commissioner Marie Wood made a motion at one point to table action on the complaint process until possible changes in the wording could be explored.
However, board members decided against that in a 3-2 vote, with the majority desiring to go ahead and approve the document in question to avoid delaying the grant closeout.
Despite the procedure being accepted as written, support was expressed for pursuing changes in the text to eliminate the involvement of the clerk, although City Attorney Hugh Campbell said the municipality will not actually adjudicate complaints.
“Maybe we do need some clarity on exactly what that means,” City Manager Barbara Jones said of the clerk requirement and the possibility of someone else fielding housing-related grievances instead.