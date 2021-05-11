Library to host used book sale

May 11, 2021

Returning after 18-month absence prompted by pandemic

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The used book sale at the Mount Airy Public Library on Rockford Street is set to return this week after being shelved since November 2019 by the pandemic.

A new chapter is being written for a popular event in Mount Airy: a used book sale at the public library which hasn’t been held since the fall of 2019 because of the pandemic.

It is slated to return this week, but will still be somewhat under the influence of the coronavirus as evidenced by plans to conduct the sale in a different spot than its familiar environs inside the building at 145 Rockford St.

“We’re going to be set up outside,” explained Cara Maynard, assistant branch manager of the Mount Airy Public Library. The books and other items will be displayed in a courtyard area near the front of the facility during the two-day sale.

It is scheduled Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rain dates for the event are May 21-22.

One thing hasn’t changed is its longtime sponsorship by the Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library organization, which uses the proceeds to support various needs of the facility.

The used book sale normally has been held each spring and fall, a schedule said to have been in place for more than 30 years — that is, until COVID-19 called a halt to the event after the last one in November 2019.

No sale occurred in either the spring or fall of 2020 as the coronavirus maintained its grip on virtually all public gatherings.

The disease situation has improved to the point that the used book sale can make its comeback.

“But in anticipation of COVID numbers and crowds and everything, we just want to have everything outside to be safe for everyone,” Maynard advised.

Though this is a departure from the used book sales of recent years, the shift to the outdoors venue is not exactly breaking new ground.

“We’ve had some smaller ones outside in the past,” Maynard said.

Huge array available

The sidelining of the event for 18 months produced one positive result: the accumulation of more books for the Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library to offer due to no outlet to dispose of those volumes in the meantime.

“We do have quite a large inventory, so there will be something for everyone and plenty of books to go around,” Maynard said of the stockpile housed in a storage area. “There’s got to be probably hundreds of items down there that they will be pulling from to set up for the sales.”

Books typically are arranged by categories to promote easy browsing.

The prices will be $2 for hardbacks and $1 for paperbacks, with kids’ books to be available at the rate of five for $3.

DVDs, audio books and VHS tapes will be sold for $1 each.

“All books are donated and the prices can’t be beat,” according to a Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library statement, which mentions that the used book project is its largest revenue producer.

Profits from the biannual sales, which have averaged $2,500 to $3,000 in the past, go into a fund maintained by the organization to meet a variety of needs at the library, including buying new books to benefit readers.

“They help us with programs, books, lots of other things that the library needs that aren’t within our regular budget,” Maynard said.

“Our Friends do a great job with it,” she added regarding the sale and the contributions that result.

Among the efforts Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library supports most are a summer reading program; fall backpack giveaways to students in grades K-12; E-book funding; Internet upgrades; special-interest activities for children, teens and adults; new library equipment; and more.



